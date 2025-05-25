War can seem like an overwhelming topic. The victors rewrite conflicts, human lives are reduced to statistics, and conclusions are taken at face value.

So what happens when we zoom in? We start to see the inner workings of the military, a system comprising a group of individual humans doing their best to work as a unified front. We start to understand the way a soldier thinks. We start to understand why a nation's government might want to battle another nation's government. And we start to reckon with the moral grays of war, the blurring of boundaries leading to the blurring of ethics in ways both micro and macro, especially in our post-9/11 conflicts.

On television, these ideas have become prevalent in the 21st century through different sub-genres, attitudes, and levels of self-reflection. If all of this interests you as a viewer, then look no further as we discover the 15 best military TV shows of all time, ranked.