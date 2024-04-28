Every Season Of Shameless Ranked Worst To Best

These are the Fiona-less seasons, and boy does the show feel hollow without her. The show is left placing even more emphasis on Carl and Debbie, two characters that are nowhere near as frustrating to watch as they used to be, but who are still so hollow that the show can't really develop any meaningful stories around them. Kev and V are also fun but aren't given many compelling things to work with. Lip gets some strong material, becoming a father and making peace with a life where he's squandered his biggest chance at escaping poverty, but it's not enough to carry the whole show.

What's particularly disappointing is how empty the Ian and Mickey relationship is, especially considering how vibrant and exciting their dynamic was in the show's early seasons. The series seemed to be trying to make up for how much it tortured its Gallovich shippers in its middle years, but the damage had already been done: these are no longer the same characters, and the writing's not sharp enough anymore to make the dynamic work.

The final season's saving grace is that it finally gives Frank something meaningful to deal with, as he realizes that death has finally come for him after he cheated it seven seasons earlier. While it certainly stings that nobody even seems to think about contacting Fiona during any of this — or during Mickey and Ian's wedding, for that matter — it's still touching to see William H. Macy have to put some real effort into his role again.