Why Cameron Monaghan Struggled With His Character Development In Shameless Season 8

In a 2021 interview, Monaghan explained, "We were at a point where we were getting so many new writers onto the series, and the show I feel struggled for a second, which happens with any series that's been on for a while. It felt like there was a point where they didn't know what they wanted to do with Ian." Tonally, it's easy to see what he's talking about: "Shameless" had always been a dramedy, but most of season 8 felt more like an hour-long sitcom.

But when it comes to not knowing what to do with Ian's character, this admittedly wasn't a new issue for the show. With Mickey in jail for long periods of time and Ian still too young to join the military, season 2 chose to have Ian get into an inexplicable episodes-long feud with his brother Lip, one that was resolved with a single fistfight without any lingering consequences. Of course, this was much easier to forgive than the mishandling of Ian in later seasons, because the stakes were nowhere near as high.

"There were a couple of episodes where I was kind of looking at the story and being like, 'What are we doing here? It doesn't really feel like anything is happening with him and we're kind of floating across these relationships,'" Monaghan continued. "I wasn't sure what we were trying to say, but that being said, that is kind of true to life, to a certain degree, where we do find ourselves sometimes in these ruts where we don't know what we're doing with our relationships, our lives, and ourselves."