Why David Boreanaz Picked SEAL Team As His Bones Follow-Up
Actor David Boreanaz is no stranger to leading a TV show, and he's definitely starred in some wildly different leading roles over the years. After heading up "Angel" as the titular romantic and semi-repentant vampire in Joss Whedon's "Buffy the Vampire" spin-off, he tackled the role of FBI agent Seeley Booth on the long-running hit Fox procedural "Bones." But after "Bones," he wanted to go in another direction. Following the "Bones" finale, he ended up starring in the CBS military action drama "SEAL Team," portraying Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, the leader of the Bravo SEAL Team. As Hayes, also known as Bravo 1, he had to lead his team in incredibly dangerous and tense situations, like extracting hostages from terrorist organizations. The show strove to be accurate, with a number of military consultants involved to help maintain realism and provide the little details that make a story feel more authentic, which feels like a pretty far cry from the vampires of "Buffy" and "Angel" or even the occasionally extreme crime scenes on "Bones." So what drew Boreanaz to the project?
In an interview with Collider, the actor shared the reasoning behind joining "SEAL Team," and it sounds like he was eager to pave his own path and this show would give him that opportunity.
Jason Hayes was a blank slate for Boreanaz to shape
Boreanaz explained that while he wasn't exactly impressed with the characterization of Hayes, that was actually a draw because it gave him more creative freedom:
"I liked the idea that there was nothing there, to be quite honest with you. I read the pilot and the character was just written blah. It was like, 'Here's a free canvas.' I could pretty much do what I wanted to do, and that was fun. I could create. I could paint and make something of that."
Boreanaz had plenty of opportunity to develop his character over seven seasons of "SEAL Team," and he even ended up directing eight episodes of the series, further putting his stamp on things. The other aspect that drew him to the series was executive producer and director Christopher Chulack ("ER"), whose "passion" and "vision" encouraged him to sign on and work together. Not only that, but he said he had an important conversation with a real soldier that convinced him to take on the role. The funniest part, however, is that he originally passed on the role but when it came back to him, he decided to give it a shot. People have regrets about not taking a role all the time, but at least Boreanaz got his second chance at "SEAL Team."
The SEAL Team cast formed a cohesive unit
"SEAL Team" went through some ups and downs, moving from CBS to Paramount+ about halfway through its run, ending with season 7 in October 2024. Boreanaz was open about some of the behind-the-scenes struggles in the interview, but noted that the cast and crew really manage to make "SEAL Team" a worthwhile endeavor. He explained:
"As arduous as it is, getting things done, at times, and getting the scripts right, there's so much joy in it because I love the crew and I love the cast. We create such great dynamic moments while we shoot it. It's like a family. These people are such a group of misfits and they do such a great job. They're just so unique. They're beyond risk-takers. They'll do anything for each other, and I love that."
Since a real-life SEAL Team requires incredible teamwork, it makes sense that the cast and crew would have to develop a similar kind of camaraderie. Over its seven seasons, the show gave Boreanaz and the rest of the team a chance to deliver a military series with accuracy and heart. For fans who just can't get enough of the world of U.S. Navy SEALs, there are some pretty amazing Navy SEAL movies to fill that "SEAL Team"-shaped hole.