Why David Boreanaz Picked SEAL Team As His Bones Follow-Up

Actor David Boreanaz is no stranger to leading a TV show, and he's definitely starred in some wildly different leading roles over the years. After heading up "Angel" as the titular romantic and semi-repentant vampire in Joss Whedon's "Buffy the Vampire" spin-off, he tackled the role of FBI agent Seeley Booth on the long-running hit Fox procedural "Bones." But after "Bones," he wanted to go in another direction. Following the "Bones" finale, he ended up starring in the CBS military action drama "SEAL Team," portraying Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Jason Hayes, the leader of the Bravo SEAL Team. As Hayes, also known as Bravo 1, he had to lead his team in incredibly dangerous and tense situations, like extracting hostages from terrorist organizations. The show strove to be accurate, with a number of military consultants involved to help maintain realism and provide the little details that make a story feel more authentic, which feels like a pretty far cry from the vampires of "Buffy" and "Angel" or even the occasionally extreme crime scenes on "Bones." So what drew Boreanaz to the project?

In an interview with Collider, the actor shared the reasoning behind joining "SEAL Team," and it sounds like he was eager to pave his own path and this show would give him that opportunity.