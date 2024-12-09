All 16 Tony Scott Movies, Ranked Worst To Best

No filmmaker ever caught more flack for unabashedly being the kind of filmmaker he wanted to be than Tony Scott. The critical brickbats hit hard in 1983 with his first film, "The Hunger," and there was rarely ever letup. He was the style-over-substance Antichrist born of commercials and music videos. According to Metacritic, only four of his 16 films were positively reviewed during their initial theatrical release ("Crimson Tide," "Enemy of the State," "Unstoppable," and "Spy Game"), all begrudgingly so. The TV Guide review of "Crimson Tide" backhand-praises Scott as "Hollywood's slickest hack." The man was anything but beloved.

Where are we on Tony Scott today? 12 years after his terribly sudden and wholly unexpected death, he's become a cause amongst trash cinema devotees, who hold him up as a master of aesthetically pleasing mayhem. There are those who adore him, and even prefer him to his more prestige-friendly brother Ridley Scott, but aside from the vastly improved critical standing of "True Romance" (which received mixed reviews in 1993), it feels like we're where we've always been. He's the devil who washed away the grit of adult-skewing, New Hollywood-influenced dramas with empty spectacle. He didn't uplift or edify; he sold.

His detractors were almost always wrong, and ignorantly uncharitable — and we know this now because, over a decade since he left us, there have been dozens upon dozens of massive action films that would've at least been compulsively watchable under his adrenalized gaze (Scott was a danger junkie who rock climbed in his downtime). We didn't need "Cherry" or "The Gray Man" under any circumstances, but at least they would've hurtled with high-style velocity with Scott behind the camera instead of slop merchants like Joe and Anthony Russo. Scott gave us a charge and worked like a man, well, on fire. According to a must-read Sunday Times Magazine profile by Ariel Leve, he barely slept while making a movie, rising at 3 AM to storyboard the day's work and blazing toward wrap with very few breaks.

This intensity pulsates from even his weakest efforts. When I set out to rank his movies, I dreaded revisiting his worst movies only to find that they're all eminently watchable. The material may be lousy on occasion, but the films are never less than propulsive. Even after they've revealed themselves to be preposterous or simply dumb, you hang around to watch the show – because Scott was first and foremost a showman who knew how to pace and, obviously, cast. We never realized how good we had it until he was gone. With this in mind, here are his films ranked from least to finest.