Beyond global phenomena like "Squid Game," South Korean scripted television, or K-dramas, have taken the world by storm in recent years. From their tightly scripted stories, appealing main casts, and stylish staging, Korean television has found enormous success with audiences overseas. Notably, many of the best K-dramas of all time run for a set amount of episodes, often just a single season, in contrast to American shows on air for years. That said, there are still a number of Korean series that end their runs sooner than originally intended, to the dismay of their fans.

Whether it's shows that quietly shelved plans for additional seasons or, on rare occasions, series that pulled the plug in the middle of production, there are K-dramas that ended prematurely. Sometimes these early endings are due to particularly low viewership while some are due to the productions being among the most controversial K-dramas of all time. Here are 10 K-dramas that were canceled too soon and why these shows wrapped earlier than initially intended.