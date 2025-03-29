The Critically Acclaimed K-Drama That Game Of Thrones Fans Need To Watch On Netflix

Despite not being set in a fictional fantasy world and lacking European medieval trappings, there is plenty for "Game of Thrones" fans to enjoy in "Kingdom." The unflinching horror-tinged action alone is enough to wow anyone who felt underwhelmed by the Battle of Winterfell, with "Kingdom" actually keeping its zombie fighting visible and coherent. And much like "Game of Thrones," the political gamesmanship and backstabbing shows people will not only avoid unifying while facing common threats but also exploit the resulting chaos for their own ends. That this story is wholly told from the unique perspective of medieval Korea only makes it feel more distinctly refreshing.

But the big thing that "Kingdom" has that "Game of Thrones" doesn't is a relative singularity in storytelling vision and clearly planned ending to the series. Both seasons and the special are directed solely by Kim Eun-hee, while the show only has two credited screenwriters: Kim Seong-hun and Park In-je. This, along with the significantly shorter episode count, trims a lot of bloat and ludicrous moments apparent by the latter seasons of "Game of Thrones." Similarly, anyone who felt burned by the final season of "Game of Thrones" will be relieved to know that "Kingdom" sticks its landing.

More concisely told while containing plenty of identical plot elements, "Kingdom" not only scratches the itch "Game of Thrones" left behind but is also one of the best K-dramas ever made.

