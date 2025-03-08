The Controversial Horror K-Drama That Was Canceled After Two Episodes

Horror K-dramas, the common term for South Korean scripted horror TV shows, have become enormously popular worldwide, including titles like the supernatural thriller "Hellbound" and zombie series "All of Us Are Dead." However, they've also managed to attract controversy, particularly from discerning Korean audiences, based on narrative elements and production details. One particular horror K-drama, "Joseon Exorcist," was even canceled right after the medieval series debuted in March 2021. Because of the public backlash to the show's historical content, including its contentious props, only two episodes of "Joseon Exorcist" were ever released before it was pulled off the air.

Set in the early 15th century, during the reign of King Taejong of the Joseon Dynasty, "Joseon Exorcist" reimagines Taejong (Kam Woo-sung) and his sons as supernatural warriors. In order to defend their kingdom, Taejong and the two princes vanquish demons and other monsters looking to plunge Joseon into ruin. Hence, in an effort to overwhelm the Joseon Kingdom, the demons raise an army of the undead and begin targeting the royal family. The early episodes of the series also hinted at courtly romance in addition to supernatural horror, primarily between Prince Chungnyung (Jang Dong-yoon) and a young woman named Eo-ri (Lee Yu-bi).

16 episodes were reportedly planned in all, though the production wasn't quite finished by the time "Joseon Exorcist" was canceled.