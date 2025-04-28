While K-dramas, the blanket term for South Korean scripted television programming of any genre, are increasingly beloved around the world, certain shows aren't without controversy. Korean audiences are understandably sensitive about how aspects of their culture and history are represented in television, and depictions received as below standards have endured substantial backlash. More than just public complaints and plunging viewership, some shows that have endured high levels of controversy have lost sponsors or been swiftly canceled entirely. On several occasions, the controversy has erupted from international audiences who are similarly unhappy about how their cultures have been depicted in K-dramas, leading to formal apologies.

Simply put, not all K-dramas are as universally celebrated as some of the industry's more critically lauded and enormously popular shows. This isn't to say that the shows included on this list should be shunned to unexplored corners of Netflix's growing K-drama library. Instead, it's important to see how audiences, either in South Korea or abroad, have reacted to material viewers found questionable at best.

Here are the 10 most controversial K-dramas of all time and how each show reacted to the public uproar.