The 15 Best Horror Movies On Hulu

When you think about the best streamers for movie-lovers, it's possible that Hulu might not rise to the top of your list. It has a deceptively deep library, though, as its affiliation with Disney and (what used to be) 20th Century Fox sees a lot of catalog titles making a temporary home there. Like Netflix, the streamer still focuses on relatively newer releases, but there are gems both old and new to be found if you dig through its offerings.

That's true across the board, but for our purposes here, it's also true when looking for good horror movies. The films below aren't ranked, but they're all very good to great examples of the varied tones, styles, and subgenres that horror has to offer. Monsters, killers, devils, and more await — most will want to kill you, some want to make you laugh (before killing you), and all of them want to scare, unsettle, and leave you entertained in the dark.

Here are the 15 best horror movies currently streaming on Hulu.