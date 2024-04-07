Everything Immaculate And The First Omen Have In Common (Besides Evil Pregnancies)

Major spoilers for "Immaculate" and "The First Omen" follow.

There's a history of movies with oddly similar premises premiering within months of each other. "Armageddon" and "Deep Impact" both hit theaters in the summer of 1998, much like the Earth-shattering meteors featured in both films. The year before, there was "Volcano" and "Dante's Peak." 2022 gave us not one but two "Pinocchio" movies (with a clean victory for Guillermo del Toro's version).

This past month saw the latest case of dueling movies: "Immaculate," released on March 22, 2024, and "The First Omen," released on April 5, 2024. Both films are about American nuns who fly off to a new life in Italy. Once they arrive at the convent, the young sister discovers a sinister conspiracy at work and becomes pregnant via an unnatural conception. Unlike Mother Mary, the fruits of their wombs are not blessed.

"Immaculate," starring new starlet Sydney Sweeney as Sister Cecilia and directed by Michael Mohan, is an original film (though indebted to "Rosemary's Baby"). "The First Omen" (directed by Arkasha Stevenson) is a prequel to 1976's "The Omen" about the demonic Damien Thorn, the child Antichrist. Ever since a shockingly good trailer dropped this January, hopes were raised for what seemed like a mere cash grab — these prayers were answered (You can read /Film's positive "The First Omen" review here).

Are these twin movies about unholy pregnancies identical or fraternal, and which is more successful on its own terms?