The First Omen May Be The Most Violent, Transgressive Horror Movie Ever Produced By The Walt Disney Company

I'll be the first to admit that when "The First Omen" was announced, I had little to no interest in the film. We're currently in an IP-obsessed Hollywood landscape, where studio heads are too terrified to pursue the financial risk of original stories that they're mining through existing IP to crank out sequels, remakes, and reboots in the hopes that name recognition will be enough to generate success at the box office. Unfortunately, given how oversaturated the market has become with these types of films, audiences are starting to tune out and away from anything that feels like nothing more than a quick cash grab from billionaires answering to algorithms that tell them what will allow them to buy a new yacht this year. Not to mention, with "The Nun 2" hitting theaters in 2023 and the Sydney Sweeney nunsploitation flick "Immaculate" already in theaters, "The First Omen" runs the risk of being lost in the shuffle.

This, and I cannot express this enough, would be a tragedy because "The First Omen" is a killer time at the movies.

The NC-17 vaginal demonic birth scene is just the start of the film's "holy sh*t, they're really going there" moments. You'll see parts of the demonic jackal you'd never imagine, a child labor scene that evokes Isabelle Adjani's famous subway scene in "Possession," and a death scene with a reveal that caused my entire theater to gasp in unison — completely shocked that the film was willing to go as hard as it does. Arkasha Stevenson directs the hell out of "The First Omen," and delivers a shockingly graphic horror movie with an important message that still manages to be a fun ride. "The First Omen" has reset the bar of what we should expect from horror prequels, and is well in line with 2022's "Prey" as the gold standard of how to do a modern continuation of a legacy classic. The fact both films are from under the 20th Century Studios doesn't feel like a coincidence.

We spoke all about "The First Omen" on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast, which you can listen to below:

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts, and send your feedback, questions, comments, concerns, and mailbag topics to us at bpearson@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention your e-mail on the air.