Horror Prequel The First Omen Had To Fight Like Hell To Avoid An NC-17 Rating

This sticking-point scene was always a part of the film, with Stevenson admitting she had some serious worries about pitching it to the male producing team of Keith Levine and David Goyer. "I'm not going to lie, it is pretty nerve-racking pitching that scene, thinking these guys will never go for that," she told Fangoria. "But the whole time, Keith and Goyer were so supportive. I really wanted to work with these guys who aren't scared off by that word. I think it's a huge litmus test if people can say the word 'vagina.'" Evergreen reminder that when it comes to the bare minimum for men helping women pursue their art that the bar is in hell, but fortunately Levine and Goyer were unafraid to leap over it and let Stevenson run wild.

Levine pointed out that there was a bit of irony in fighting with the MPA because to avoid the explicitness of the shot of the vagina, the team had to take bigger creative swings to try and get the R-rating. "We had to go back and forth with the ratings board five times," said Levine. "Weirdly, avoiding the NC-17 made it more intense." I've yet to see the scene in question and neither the director nor producers explained what the scene entails, but it certainly sounds like it is the inevitable birth of the titular omen. The scene in question was apparently 13 seconds long but was cut down to what we'll see in the final film.

"There was a preview where I was sitting with the audience and the guy in front of me was eating M&Ms the whole time," said Stevenson. "Then that shot came on, and his mouth opened, and M&Ms just fell out." Apologies to the minimum wage worker who had to clean up the floor candy afterward, but if that's not a ringing endorsement, I don't know what is.

"The First Omen" arrives in theaters on April 5, 2024.