The First Omen Trailer Gives A Horror Classic The Prequel Treatment

In 1976, audiences were introduced to Damien, a little kid with jet-black hair who may or may not be the Antichrist (spoiler: he is/was). In "The Omen," a diplomat (Gregory Peck) and his wife (Lee Remick) become the parents of a bouncing baby boy. But there's a twist: the diplomat is told that their actual baby died during childbirth. Rather than go home empty-handed, Peck's character is convinced to adopt another baby. He passes the child off as his own and neglects to tell his wife about the whole "our real kid died" thing. Men, am I right? Anyway, as it turns out, the child the couple welcomes into their home ends up being the spawn of Satan, and that could spell certain doom for us all.

"The Omen," which was helmed by "Superman" director Richard Donner, was a box office hit and has since become a horror classic. Now, it's getting the seemingly inevitable prequel treatment with "The First Omen," a horror pic from director Arkasha Stevenson. The first trailer for "The First Omen" was summoned today, and you can watch it above.