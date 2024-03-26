Sydney Sweeney's Pregnancy Horror Immaculate Is A Provocative Twist On Rosemary's Baby

This article contains spoilers for "Immaculate."

From the late 1960s to the 1970s, religious horror cinema reigned. Free of the censorious Hays Code, Hollywood could be transgressive again. Americans were generally more Christian 50 years ago than they are today, so scary movies where the horror literally comes from the Devil? Those struck right at the heart of the public.

"Immaculate" is the new convent-set horror film directed by Michael Mohan and starring Sydney Sweeney as the Messiah-bearing Sister Cecilia. It's also a throwback to those mid-20th-century religious horror movies. Yes, "Immaculate" takes narrative beats Dario Argento's witchy giallo "Suspiria" too (though with much earthier lighting) — an innocent American girl flies to Europe and discovers a sinister plot at the communal house she stays in and must narrowly run/fight her way out. As for what that conspiracy is though? "Immaculate" takes more after 1968's "Rosemary's Baby." Mohan thinks so, going as far as to have a poster commissioned to commemorate the connection:

Right after we wrapped, I hired my favorite poster designer Colm Geoghegan (@creepyduckart) to create this gift for our key crew. There are a few fan posters riffing on ROSEMARY'S BABY out there, but this is my favorite: pic.twitter.com/BtPDwCx6kj — Michael Mohan (@michaelmohan) March 20, 2024

In that movie, pregnant Rosemary (Mia Farrow) slowly discovers that her husband and their neighbors sold her as a broodmare to their lord: Satan. The audience is spared the sight of little antichrist Adrian's red eyes, inherited from his father — but Rosemary isn't. Many religious movies take after "Rosemary's Baby" in documenting the coming of the antichrist, e.g. "The Omen" (and its soon-to-be-released prequel "The First Omen.")

Not "Immaculate" though. The title refers to Immaculate Conception, the tenet that Christ's mother Mary was free of Original Sin and in turn could carry the Son of God while remaining virginal. There are no Satanists in this picture, just classical Catholic fanatics.