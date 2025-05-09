David Zaslav Killed A TV Sequel To Tucker And Dale Vs. Evil; Here's What It Would Have Been About [Exclusive]

If there's one thing that can be guaranteed, almost as sure as the sun will rise in the morning, it's that Hollywood will make a sequel to a successful horror movie. Heck, sometimes they'll make sequels to movies that weren't successful in the first place just because horror is so damn cheap to produce. (Just look at "Leprechaun" and its many sequels.) Unfortunately, it doesn't always work out that way. If it did, we'd have a sequel to "Tucker and Dale vs. Evil" by now. It turns out, we could have had a sequel, were it not for Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

I recently had the chance to speak with director Eli Craig in honor of his excellent new movie "Clown in a Cornfield." During the conversation, we touched on the attempts to get a sequel to his 2011 cult classic "Tucker and Dale" made over the years. While it has been in development at various points, it never fully got off the ground.

"Honestly, 'Tucker and Dale 2' has died more deaths than the college kids in 'Tucker and Dale,"' Craig quipped. "We've had so many versions that have almost got off its feet or, for one reason or another, have gotten killed. It really does set us back that people can't look at the box office, the actual box office, of the movie."

For those who may need a refresher, the original film centers on a pair of affable hillbillies named Tucker (Alan Tudyk) and Dale (Tyler Labine) who are on vacation at their run-down mountain cabin when they are mistaken for murderers by a group of college kids. Bloody and funny hijinks ensue. Speaking further, Craig revealed that they were this close to getting a sequel made for cable TV before Zaslav pulled the plug:

