The Pitt Season 2 Is Putting Noah Wyle In A Completely Different Role

It's been 20 years since Noah Wyle left "ER," and while he's worked consistently ever since, the actor never quite landed a show that had the same cultural impact as NBC's medical drama. That is, until "The Pitt," which has become nothing short of a sensation since its January 2025 debut on HBO Max.

While the series is another medical drama set in an emergency room, it is not a spin-off of "ER," (though a lawsuit alleges otherwise). Nonetheless, it very much feels as if we're catching up with Wyle's former medical student John Carter in "The Pitt," with the actor starring as veteran attending physician Dr. Michael Robinavitch. Wyle did an outstanding job of portraying the brilliant but beleaguered doctor in season 1, an accomplishment that becomes even more impressive when you find out he also wrote two episodes: episode 4, "10:00 A.M.," and episode 9, "3:00 P.M."

But saying Wyle wrote two episodes doesn't really convey his involvement with the series. The lead actor oversees the writing process throughout, working on the overall arc of the series with executive producer and fellow "ER" alum John Wells and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill. As Wyle told TV Insider, "John [Wells], [R.] Scott [Gemmill] and I early on were talking about narrative, and then when we hired the rest of the writers and began to break the season out, I wanted to pick an early episode so that I could get one under my belt in case production demands or rehearsal demands sort of made my time in the room have to be split."

For season 2, Wyle, Gemmill, and Wells took the same approach, breaking the season's narrative ahead of time (season 2 is set during the a fourth of July weekend) before delegating the episodes to specific writers. But it seems this time around, the star will have to split his time much more than with the first season, as he'll not only be writing four episodes for season 2, he'll also be directing.