The 15 Best Jane Austen Movies, Ranked

Jane Austen needs no introduction. She's the original rom-com queen, writing novels in Regency-era England that gently satirized class and gender roles while also giving her readers classic romances between characters who have stood the test of time. So when it comes to novelists whose work has been adapted for the screen on a fairly regular basis, Jane Austen is right up there with Stephen King.

Year after year, we get different Jane Austen interpretations of her most popular novels, some placed within an appropriately period setting, others given a modern-day update. But no matter when they take place, they've all got that special something that allowed Jane Austen to stand the test of time: relatable heroines and their lovable but occasionally toxic love interests.

Although there have been some truly excellent Jane Austen miniseries adaptations (we're looking at you, 1995 version of "Pride & Prejudice" with Colin Firth climbing out of a lake), for the purposes of this piece, we're focusing on the film versions of her work. From misunderstood intentions and broken courtships to second chances and happily ever afters, these are the best Jane Austen movies.