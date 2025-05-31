12 Best Bollywood Movies On Netflix
India produces nearly 2,000 movies per year, making it the most prolific film industry in the world. While most films screened in America come from Hollywood, Indian and Bollywood films have continued to grow in popularity in the United States, grossing $100 million at the U.S. box office. Meanwhile, Netflix has amassed a respectable catalog of Bollywood films, though if you're not familiar with the Indian film industry, it can be difficult to know where to begin.
That's where we come in. First, we need to define a Bollywood film. For our purposes, Bollywood films include any Hindi-language films produced in India. Though the term has connotations regarding style, larger-than-life musicals, for example, any Hindi film fits the bill.
India is a country of many languages. Of the nearly 2,000 films produced in India per year, only about 20% of those are Hindi-language (or Bollywood) films. (The Telugu-language action spectacle "RRR" is a recent representation of the other 80%.) Bollywood films tend to be the most popular and visible films from India, particularly those that feature superstars like Shah Rukh Khan (or SRK), arguably the most famous living actor and the idol of another famous Khan -– Ms. Marvel.
Our list features the best Bollywood films streaming on Netflix, all of which can be enjoyed by newcomers and longtime Bollywood fans alike. But remember, if you're a newly minted fan, these films are only the tip of the iceberg.
Gangubai Kathiawadi
Despite their Academy Awards acclaim, Hollywood biopics can get old fast. These films' formulaic nature means they're liable to deliver an expected, paint-by-numbers story. Though Bollywood films certainly aren't immune to these pitfalls, the colorful, theatrical mode of such films can lead to a more interestingly told true story. Take the 2022 film "Gangubai Kathiawadi," which stars Zillenial megastar Alia Bhatt.
Bhatt plays Gangubai Kathiawadi, a woman sold to a brothel by her boyfriend when she's a teenager in the 1940s. Initially known as Gangu, she later begins advocating for labor rights for the sex workers. Earning the respect of her co-workers and a local mob boss, Gangubai becomes the brothel's madame. From there, she continues to involve herself in activism, even holding political office, all the while advocating for the women in her workplace.
The film was praised by critics, many of whom celebrated Bhatt's amazing performance and the film's powerful story. The Guardian featured Bhatt in its best big-screen performances list, and the film proved to producers that women can lead a film to box office success. Indeed, what makes the movie great is the combination of Gangubai's extraordinary life story and Bhatt's moving performance, which serves to humanize a very complicated character. "Gangubai Kathiawadi" works because it uses the old-school formula of a sentimental biopic and imbues it with both earnestness and grit.
Lost Ladies
India's submission for Best International Film at the 2025 Oscars, "Laapataa Ladies" (aka "Lost Ladies") delivers good-spirited amusement. The heart of the story is an accidental wife swap. Newlywed lovebirds Deepak (Sparsh Shrivastav) and Phool (Nitanshi Goel) board a train en route to Deepak's hometown. The train is filled with other newlyweds, and all the wives are dressed similarly, wearing red bridal outfits that cover their faces. Deepak mistakenly leaves the train with another bride, Jaya (Pratibha Ranta), while Phool is left behind. Deepak and his family are perplexed by the mix-up but still welcome Jaya into their home. Meanwhile, Jaya's no-good husband searches high and low for his lost bride, while Phool learns to stand on her own two feet.
Though director Kiran Rao and writer Sneha Desai paint the story with broad strokes, its crowd-pleasing sensibilities are exactly what make it such an enjoyable watch. The film's feminist themes are right there on the surface – the interchangeability of the two brides is what leads to these zany circumstances in the first place. The compassionate and carefully rendered performances of all the leads elevate the happy-go-lucky story into something with more depth, though you needn't put your thinking cap on for too long to appreciate its charms.
Dil Se...
The 1990s represented a turning point in Bollywood, sparking both a revival of musical romance films and those that paid more attention to sociopolitical issues, a movement often known as parallel cinema. In 1998, Mani Ratnam directed "Dil Se..," a beautifully shot but at times controversial film that starred one of the decade's biggest rising stars: Shah Rukh Khan.
The so-called "King of Bollywood" plays Amar, a radio broadcaster in Delhi. Sent to Assam for an assignment, Amar learns about an insurgent group fighting for independence called the Liberationists and becomes enamored with a beautiful woman named Meghna (Manisha Koirala). Amar's obsession with Meghana grows, and he begins stalking her. But Amar knows little about Meghana's history and who she really is, and they both become embroiled in a terrorist plot carried out by the Liberationists.
Though "Dil Se..." tackles real issues, it's also beautifully shot and features stunning musical compositions by legendary composer A.R. Rahman. In one of the greatest musical sequences in Bollywood history, Khan and Arora perform the song "Chaiyya Chaiyya" on top of a moving train.
That cheerful track temporarily distracts from the film's central metaphor about the Indian government's domination of marginalized groups, represented through Amar and Meghna's tumultuous relationship. The film also tracks the seven stages of love as described in Arabic literature, a progression that moves from attraction to madness. Whether you're in it for the beautiful composition or the powerful political message, "Dil Se..." gives the viewer plenty to chew on.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
While "Dil Se..." represented Shah Rukh Khan's foray into politically oriented parallel cinema, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai," released the same year, exemplifies the decade's modern take on musical romance. Khan plays Rahul Khanna, a college student and the best friend of Anjali Sharma (Kajol). Anjali, a basketball-loving tomboy, is secretly in love with Rahul, but Rahul falls for a new girl at school.
The present-day timeline begins many years later. Prior to her death, Rahul's wife Tina (Rani Mukerji) wrote eight letters to their daughter, also named Anjali. The eighth letter reveals that Anjali's namesake was in love with Rahul in college, and Tina requests that her daughter try and reunite them.
Though it sounds like a convoluted plot, it boils down to the connection between two loving people. Both Rahul and Anjali experienced love and loss in their lives at different points, and for different reasons. Though there are three main characters, it's not a love triangle in the typical sense. As told in the film's title track, beautifully shot on location in Scotland, the three are on their own journeys, and whether or not they will come back together is the question at hand. With great performances from its leads and a colorful '90s sensibility, "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" is a classic Bollywood rom-com for a reason.
Merry Christmas
Sriram Raghavan's 2024 film "Merry Christmas" is not a typical holiday film – it's more of an alternative Christmas movie á la "Die Hard." There's little that can be said about the plot without giving too much away, but here are the basics. Vijay Sethupathi plays Albert, a man returning to 1980s Bombay after several years away. Albert's mother passed while he was gone, and, alone on Christmas Eve, he runs into a mysterious single mother, Maria (Katrina Kaif). The two have an immediate connection and spend Christmas together, but this is a Raghavan film, which means murder and suspense are inevitable.
A slow burn, "Merry Christmas" gives the viewer plenty of time to settle into the characters and their world without giving the game away. The performances of the two lead actors, whose opposing temperaments result in captivating chemistry, uplift the clever, subtle script.
Raghavan, known for his Hindi-language neo-noir thrillers, decided to switch course with "Merry Christmas." Both Hindi and Tamil versions of the film were released in theaters and on streaming. Instead of dubbing the entire film in Tamil (or vice versa), Raghavan shot the film twice, once in Hindi and once in Tamil. While Sethupathi and Kaif played the leads in both versions, there were two different supporting casts — one Hindi-speaking and one Tamil-speaking. This intriguing experiment is just one of many of the film's thought-provoking elements.
Om Shanti Om
Any list of the best Bollywood films should include the contributions of Farah Khan. Khan's most prolific work is as a choreographer, as she has choreographed songs in over 80 films throughout her career. For example, Khan choreographed both "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" and "Dil Se...," including the latter's incredible train sequence. But Khan has also helmed projects of her own, beginning her directorial career with 2004's "Main Hoon Na."
Her second film, "Om Shanti Om," is her masterpiece. The equally prolific Shah Rukh Khan plays Om Prakash Makhija, aka Omi, a movie extra with dreams of becoming a star. He spends his days pining for the famous actress Shanti Priya (Deepika Padukone). One night, Omi dies in an on-set fire involving Shanti and is reincarnated as Bollywood superstar Om Kapoor, aka O.K.. As O.K. begins to remember his past life, he plots revenge against the man who killed him — Priya's husband and big-time producer, Mukesh Mehra (Arjun Rampal).
The plot is as extraordinary as they come, and that's what makes the film such a winner. As always, SRK commits fully to the role, delivering joy, despair, and anger with the dial turned to 100. (As his fans know, SRK is one of the greatest on-screen criers in history.) The song and dance sequences are just as spirited, an unsurprising fact considering Khan also choreographed the film. For example, "Deewangi Deewangi" features cameos by 39 famous actors, and "Dard-E-Disco" is a hilarious parody of bombastic Bollywood songs featuring an extra buff, shirtless SRK. Don't miss this one.
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga
Often billed as the first Bollywood film to feature a lesbian relationship, "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" deserves credit for breaking new ground, but also for being a sweet, heartwarming movie. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, the film follows Sweety (Sonam Kapoor), a young woman dealing with pressure from her Punjabi family to marry. Sweety meets Sahil (Rajkummar Rao), a struggling playwright. Sahil becomes enamored with Sweety, but she doesn't return his affections.
When she finally tells him that she's a lesbian and has a girlfriend, Sahil isn't angry. Instead, he's filled with renewed creation passion. He decides to write a musical preaching tolerance, starring Sweety and her girlfriend, Kuhu (Regina Cassandra). Sweety agrees, but worries whether her family, particularly her father, played by Sonam's real-life father Anil Kapoor, will accept her for who she is.
As is to be expected from the film's earnest tone, "Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga" ends on a happy note. Indeed, the film's sense of optimism and sincerity is one of its greatest assets. Though some might be disappointed that the movie doesn't focus much on Sweety and Kuhu's relationship, the film succeeds at getting its message across and delivering a heartwarming piece of entertainment.
Swades
Despite receiving critical acclaim, "Swades" underperformed at the box office when it premiered in 2004. Today, many consider the film a masterpiece and claim that it includes an all-time best performance from Shah Rukh Khan. SRK plays Mohan Bhargav, an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) working for NASA in the United States. Based on a true story, the film follows Mohan as he travels back to India to visit his childhood nanny, Kaveri Amma (Kishori Ballal), and bring her to the U.S.
After traveling to a village to find Kaveri Amma, Mohan discovers that she now lives with Geeta (Gayatri Joshi in her first and last performance), his childhood best friend and a teacher in the village. Though Mohan plans to return to the United States, he becomes attached to the village and its people and realizes he's in a position to do some good. Using his skills from NASA, he sets up a power generator for the community.
"Swades" tells a unique story for a big-budget Bollywood film. Rather than depicting a melodramatic romance or high-octane action, "Swades" hones in on the emotional journey of one man and his connection with his homeland. Though the patriotism is less than subtle, the film takes its time telling the story and delivers a rousing, uplifting message. A moving, clear-headed drama, "Swades" remains just as impactful and relevant today as it was upon its release.
Udta Punjab
One of the more serious, darker Bollywood films of the last several years, "Udta Punjab" packs no punches when it comes to addressing drug use in the state of Punjab. The film depicts a diverse cast of characters, all with their own experiences with drug abuse.
Shahid Kapoor plays Tommy, a successful musician living the good life. For Tommy, the good life includes loads of cocaine, which eventually puts him in a tight spot. Alia Bhatt plays Bauria, a migrant farm worker with dreams of becoming a hockey player. Bhatt finds herself in a dangerous situation when she enters the drug trade against her will. Kareena Kapoor plays Preet Sahni, a doctor who runs a rehabilitation clinic. Preet joins forces with Sartaj Singh (Diljit Dosanjh), a policeman with a family history of addiction.
"Udta Punjab" ignited controversy before it ever came out. The Indian censorship board took issue with many aspects of the film, with some arguing that it reflected Punjab in a negative light. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) proposed 89 cuts, but the film's producers took them to court, and it was released with only one cut.
Was all this controversy worth it? Most critics say yes. The performances in the film, perhaps its most impressive element, bring it a step above everyday crime fare. Once the stories become interconnected and parallels are drawn between the characters, the movie gains steam and hammers home its anti-drug message with a cinematic flair. Though it's not for the faint of heart, "Udta Punjab" won't let you turn a blind eye to the issues at hand.
Queen
A feel-good movie of the highest order, 2013's "Queen" will deliver you to your happy place. Kangana Ranaut plays Rani, a sheltered young woman from Delhi. When her fiancé breaks up with her the day before the wedding, Rani is devastated. Instead of moping around, Rani decides to take their honeymoon trip on her own. She travels around Europe, meeting new people, having new experiences, and learning to live independently.
The film plays out as you would expect from the plot synopsis, but its understated simplicity is the key to its success. While Bollywood movies have a reputation for dramatic flourishes and climactic endings, "Queen" lets Rani experience life at her own pace without a clear endpoint in mind. Ranaut plays Rani beautifully, highlighting both her insecurity and her hidden power.
The result is a film that plays like both a screwball comedy and a tender coming-of-age story. Never overwrought with sentiment, "Queen" nonetheless conveys emotional nuggets that feel right on the money. Big on self-discovery but not on romance, the film is a nice change of pace for Bollywood cinema. Fans of "Queen" might have something to look forward to in the future –- director Vikas Bahl confirmed "Queen 2" is in the works over a decade later.
Agneepath
A cult classic of Bollywood cinema, 1990's "Agneepath" is three hours of revenge-fueled action. The film stars Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, and the film's title comes from the title of a poem penned by Bachchan's father. One of the most renowned actors in the industry, Bachchan is often known as Big B, or as India's "Angry Young Man" due to his action films.
In "Agneepath," Bachchan plays Vijay Deenanath Chauhan, perhaps the actor's angriest role of all. Vijay sets out on a mission to avenge the death of his father by joining the Mumbai underworld, and gallons of blood are shed. The movie wasn't received well by audiences or critics upon its release, with many unfavorably comparing it to Brian De Palma's controversial "Scarface."
The "Scarface" comparisons aren't far off. Bachchan's Vijay certainly reads as a Tony Montana-inspired character, and Hollywood rip-offs were all over the place during this era. Though the film's revenge theme has been beaten to death over the years, Bachchan's performance –- equal parts distraught, crazed, and filled with swagger –- elevates it above pure pastiche. It got a 2012 remake that was generally well-received, but the original is committed to being a gritty genre film, one with style but not pretension. Though it won't appeal to everyone, "Agneepath" holds an important place in Bollywood history.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...
A familiar favorite for those who grew up in the 90s and 2000s, "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." adorns its deep-seated family drama with silk and jewels. Amitabh Bachchan, having put down the "Angry Young Man" mantle, plays the family patriarch, Yash Raichand, a wealthy businessman in Delhi. Yash lives with his wife, Nandini (Bachchan's real-life wife, Jaya Bachchan), and his two sons, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Rohan (Hrithik Roshan).
Rahul falls in love with a young woman named Anjali (Kajol), but Yash disapproves because of their class difference and disowns Rahul. The latter portion of the film follows Rohan as he tries to heal the division between father and son. Meanwhile, Rohan teams up with Anjali's sister, Pooja (Kareena Kapoor), developing a love story of his own.
"Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..." is a film about beautiful, wealthy people, and for that reason alone, it's quite pleasant to look at. With its unprecedented budget, the film captures stunning landscapes and bejeweled stars. The plot is equally diverting. Much of the narrative tends toward melodrama, but tenacious performances and witty dialogue give the film an edge. Though some consider the film overrated, many see it as a classic piece of Bollywood cinema that can be watched repeatedly.