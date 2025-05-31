12 Best Bollywood Movies On Netflix

India produces nearly 2,000 movies per year, making it the most prolific film industry in the world. While most films screened in America come from Hollywood, Indian and Bollywood films have continued to grow in popularity in the United States, grossing $100 million at the U.S. box office. Meanwhile, Netflix has amassed a respectable catalog of Bollywood films, though if you're not familiar with the Indian film industry, it can be difficult to know where to begin.

That's where we come in. First, we need to define a Bollywood film. For our purposes, Bollywood films include any Hindi-language films produced in India. Though the term has connotations regarding style, larger-than-life musicals, for example, any Hindi film fits the bill.

India is a country of many languages. Of the nearly 2,000 films produced in India per year, only about 20% of those are Hindi-language (or Bollywood) films. (The Telugu-language action spectacle "RRR" is a recent representation of the other 80%.) Bollywood films tend to be the most popular and visible films from India, particularly those that feature superstars like Shah Rukh Khan (or SRK), arguably the most famous living actor and the idol of another famous Khan -– Ms. Marvel.

Our list features the best Bollywood films streaming on Netflix, all of which can be enjoyed by newcomers and longtime Bollywood fans alike. But remember, if you're a newly minted fan, these films are only the tip of the iceberg.