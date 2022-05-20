RRR, This Year's Must-See Indian Action Spectacle, Is Now Streaming On Netflix In The US
If you had not managed to catch "RRR" at your nearest theater after its release, now is your chance to stream the Indian blockbuster film from the comfort of your home. The Telugu-language epic period drama is currently available on Netflix in Hindi, and now you can witness (or re-witness) the epic, endearing friendship between Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.)
The worldwide success and appeal of "RRR" are directly reflected in its global box office performance, as the action drama has managed to gross over $99 million so far. The film is a reimagined tale about two real-life Indian freedom fighters meeting one another, and immediately becoming the best of friends while fighting colonial forces.
"RRR" director S. S. Rajamouli is no stranger to creating action-packed, emotionally-resonant blockbusters, as evidenced by his "Baahubali" films, which received various accolades. The conception of "RRR" stemmed from Rahamouli experiencing the bifurcation of his home state, Andhra Pradesh, which led to the idea of Raju and Bheem, who are from different regions (Telangana and Andhra), coming together.
Apart from this, "RRR" also borrows heavily from Hindu mythology, especially the epics of "The Ramayana" and "The Mahabharata." The heart of "RRR" is the bond between the two central characters, who choose one another time and again, exemplifying the true meaning of friendship even in the face of adversity. While the film deals with heavy themes, such as racism, colonialism, and classism, it is also injected with endearing sequences, and lots of and lots of vibrant dance sequences.
Roaring, raving, ready for RRR
The Netflix version of the film is only available in Hindi, as opposed to the original Telugu language it was filmed in — hopefully, we will get the original version soon. Rajamouli had previously talked about the importance of stories being heard in a way that eclipses language barriers and cultural differences, which encapsulates the essence of "RRR's" success (via Deadline):
"We want more and more people to listen to our stories. All languages are of value, but it has been proven even before Baahubali if the film is based on human emotions you can translate beyond the language. It's the practical application of a theory.
It is really, really important for me because now I can expand even more. More and more films are going to come and cross these language barriers and tap into people across larger areas. Hopefully, we grow beyond, not just in the country, but into other countries, other cultures, and other languages as well."
The film also stars Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, along with Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. The film features banger tracks (and equally breathtaking dance choreography) such as "Naatu Naatu," "Dosti," and "Komuram Bheemudo," among others.
Here's the official synopsis for "RRR:"
"A tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. After their journey, they return home to start fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s."
"RRR" is currently available for streaming on Netflix in the U.S. The Telugu version of the film is available for streaming on the Indian streaming platform, ZEE5.