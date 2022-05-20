RRR, This Year's Must-See Indian Action Spectacle, Is Now Streaming On Netflix In The US

If you had not managed to catch "RRR" at your nearest theater after its release, now is your chance to stream the Indian blockbuster film from the comfort of your home. The Telugu-language epic period drama is currently available on Netflix in Hindi, and now you can witness (or re-witness) the epic, endearing friendship between Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.)

The worldwide success and appeal of "RRR" are directly reflected in its global box office performance, as the action drama has managed to gross over $99 million so far. The film is a reimagined tale about two real-life Indian freedom fighters meeting one another, and immediately becoming the best of friends while fighting colonial forces.

"RRR" director S. S. Rajamouli is no stranger to creating action-packed, emotionally-resonant blockbusters, as evidenced by his "Baahubali" films, which received various accolades. The conception of "RRR" stemmed from Rahamouli experiencing the bifurcation of his home state, Andhra Pradesh, which led to the idea of Raju and Bheem, who are from different regions (Telangana and Andhra), coming together.

Apart from this, "RRR" also borrows heavily from Hindu mythology, especially the epics of "The Ramayana" and "The Mahabharata." The heart of "RRR" is the bond between the two central characters, who choose one another time and again, exemplifying the true meaning of friendship even in the face of adversity. While the film deals with heavy themes, such as racism, colonialism, and classism, it is also injected with endearing sequences, and lots of and lots of vibrant dance sequences.