Indian Musical Epic RRR Is Returning To US Theaters For One Night By Popular Demand

If the 2023 Oscars repeat the "Favorite Cheer Moment" award (they won't), then the 2022 Indian blockbuster "RRR" is a likely candidate to bring home the honorific title. Already, the Telugu-language film has a reputation for its epic, spectacular appeal — not to mention its strong, vocal fanbase online (not unlike Zack Snyder, actually). It's a high-energy film with spectacular set pieces and over-the-top action — exactly the kind of movie you want to watch in a theater as part of a large, enthusiastic crowd.

"RRR" is indeed epic. The film is set in 1920, and tells a fictional story inspired by two real-life Indian folk heroes and revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.). Director S. S. Rajamouli, who co-wrote the film with V. Vijayendra Prasad, was wise to set the story before the known activities of the real life Rama Raju and Bheem; "RRR" gets to imagine a friendship between the two influential figures, while also exploring the British colonial period of Indian history, and celebrating the country's fight for independence. Based on the trailer alone, it's clear that this is a massive, grandiose picture. There are explosions! There are tigers! There's a man catching a motorcycle! And there's a core friendship between two, supernaturally powerful (at least in the film) men.