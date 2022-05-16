Indian Musical Epic RRR Is Returning To US Theaters For One Night By Popular Demand
If the 2023 Oscars repeat the "Favorite Cheer Moment" award (they won't), then the 2022 Indian blockbuster "RRR" is a likely candidate to bring home the honorific title. Already, the Telugu-language film has a reputation for its epic, spectacular appeal — not to mention its strong, vocal fanbase online (not unlike Zack Snyder, actually). It's a high-energy film with spectacular set pieces and over-the-top action — exactly the kind of movie you want to watch in a theater as part of a large, enthusiastic crowd.
"RRR" is indeed epic. The film is set in 1920, and tells a fictional story inspired by two real-life Indian folk heroes and revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.). Director S. S. Rajamouli, who co-wrote the film with V. Vijayendra Prasad, was wise to set the story before the known activities of the real life Rama Raju and Bheem; "RRR" gets to imagine a friendship between the two influential figures, while also exploring the British colonial period of Indian history, and celebrating the country's fight for independence. Based on the trailer alone, it's clear that this is a massive, grandiose picture. There are explosions! There are tigers! There's a man catching a motorcycle! And there's a core friendship between two, supernaturally powerful (at least in the film) men.
How you can watch RRR
Clearly, "RRR" is a mighty blockbuster. It debuted in theaters on March, 25, 2022. According to Box Office Mojo, "RRR" is just shy of earning $1 billion worldwide. And that milestone may still be passed! For those readers living in the United States who are itching to see the movie in all it's big-screen glory, you still have a chance.
As the Los Angeles Times reports, "RRR" is returning to American theaters for one day only: June 1, 2022. The Indian film will be played at over 100 theaters. Likely, this will be the last chance not only to see it in a group setting, but also possibly the final opportunity to watch the glorious, 182-minute, uncut Teluga version — since Netflix as acquired the streaming rights. Variety reported back in Mary 2021 that Netflix had acquired the rights for the movie to "stream in Hindi, English, Korean, Portuguese, Turkish and Spanish versions" while ZEE5 has the rights for streaming in "Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages."
