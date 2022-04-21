A New RRR Song Video Just Showed Up To Brighten Your Day

"RRR" is a reimagined tale of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (N. T. Rama Rao Jr.), who cross paths in the film and form a friendship for the ages. Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, who also helmed the colossally popular "Baahubali" films, "RRR" explores what could have been a beautiful bond between two people before they fought for their country's freedom, opposing colonial forces.

The film also stars Bollywood superstars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, alongside Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. At the moment, "RRR" has become a global phenomenon, as it managed to cross the $99 million mark at the worldwide box office. Tollywood movie productions, in general, are vibrant, action-heavy extravaganzas, and films like "Baahubali" and "RRR" have been able to solidify their mark via their explosive successes, which are very well deserved.

"Dosti" opens with Raju and Bheem running toward each other underwater (get me a friend like this, stat), and the scene transitions to the two competing in a playful competition of smashing the matka or clay plot (this tradition is a fun way of engaging with the community at large, wherein people make a human pyramid, and the one to reach the top and break the clay pot first, wins). Raju and Bheem smash the pot together, engage in heart to hearts, and eat food together with their families — they're simply the best duo, no notes.

Make sure to catch the frenetic ride that "RRR" is, as the film is a life-affirming one. Check out the official synopsis of the film below:

"A tale of two legendary revolutionaries and their journey far away from home. After their journey, they return home to start fighting back against British colonialists in the 1920s."

"Dosti" has been sung by Kaala Bhairava, and composed by M M Keeravaani, and the latter also worked on the "Baahubali" films. The song is available to stream on all major platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

"RRR" is in theaters now.