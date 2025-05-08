One Of The Best Horror Movie Performances Of 2025 Comes From An Unexpected Oscar Nominee

One of the biggest surprises in the world of horror in recent years was 2023's "Talk to Me." Hailing from A24, the acclaimed film served as the feature directorial debut of Danny and Michael Philippou, transitioning them from YouTube stars to A-list filmmakers. For their follow-up, the Philippou brothers have re-teamed with A24 for another wild horror ride in the form of "Bring Her Back." While it's still relatively early in the year, it's safe to say it features one of the best performances we're likely to find in the world of genre filmmaking in 2025, and it comes from an unexpected actress.

Sally Hawkins, a two-time Oscar nominee, leads the cast of "Bring Her Back" as Laura. While Hawkins is known best for her work in movies like "Paddington" and the Best Picture winner "The Shape of Water," this is Hawkins in a straight-up, uncompromising horror picture. Hawkins doesn't flinch and, much like Toni Collette in "Hereditary," she gives it her all and then some.

"We thought there was no way she would say yes," Danny Philippou said during a post-screening Q&A I recently attended. "There's no way f*****g Sally Hawkins is gonna say yes." It turns out, the brothers didn't think they'd have a great shot at getting her to agree to play Laura, a foster mother who takes in a young blind girl and her brother in the aftermath of a family tragedy, only for them to discover some terrifying secrets at their new secluded home. Hawkins was the number one name on their list, as the duo explained.

"There was a list written, it was a collaboration with A24 putting together the best list, and our producer Samantha Jennings, and then Sally was at the top of the list. If you watch any of her films, she's a completely different person every single time. What was also exciting about it is she'd never done a full-blown horror role before ever. The idea of that was just so exciting."