The Bring Her Back Trailer Proves That No One Cuts A Horror Teaser Like A24

Danny and Michael Philippou are back! The Australian duo responsible for the excellent supernatural horror film "Talk to Me" is ready to unleash a new horror movie upon the world with "Bring Her Back." The film is surrounded in mystery, with the official synopsis merely teasing a ritual and a secluded home. And yet, even without many (or any) details on what the movie is really about, the first teaser for "Bring Her Back" does an excellent job of building anticipation and dread.

The trailer begins innocently enough, with a shot of a cat being startled by knocking somewhere in a house. From there, though, the teaser evolves into a procession of brief and seemingly random shots that allude to someone's death, a funeral, an autopsy, bloody images, and Sally Hawkins screaming about bringing her back, all before ending on the visual of a naked man approaching a woman inside a circle (the summoning sort). The images come at you fast, accompanied by the unsettling repetition of a knocking sound and an eerie score. It's the best kind of teaser — one that tells you almost nothing about the movie, yet just enough to make you want to know what the hell is going on.

In an age where marketing campaigns are spoiling the best part of movies in their trailers (looking at you, "Captain America: Brave New World"), the trailer for "Bring Her Back" is outright artful in its execution. The thing is, however, that we shouldn't be surprised. As much as this teaser is focused on generating buzz for the new movie from the directors of "Talk to Me," it's also an excellent showcase for A24's marketing department. Indeed, it seems nothing can sell a horror movie these days quite like an A24 trailer.