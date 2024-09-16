A24's Latest Horror Movie Is A Bloody Box Office Trainwreck

A24 is one of the more trusted bands in cinema these days. It's that name that can help turn a movie like "Everything Everywhere All at Once" not only into a huge hit, but an unlikely Best Picture winner at the Oscars. The studio has had a lot of luck in the realm of horror in recent years with the likes of the "X" trilogy and "Talk to Me," among others serving as examples. But even the best studios must suffer a misfire from time to time. It's just the nature of the business. A24 recently suffered a brutal misfire in the form of "The Front Room," which has made a little bit of under-the-radar, unfortunate box office history.

Directed by Max Eggers and Sam Eggers, aka The Eggers Brothers, "The Front Room" opened against "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" on September 6. Given that Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice" sequel opened to $111 million domestically and is already one of the biggest domestic hits of the year, it was always going to be tough sledding. That said, this could have, in theory, been a decent counterprogramming situation. That's not how things panned out. The film opened to a dismal $1.58 million on 2,095 screens. That made for a miserable $756 per-screen average. Per Exhibitor Relations Co., that was one of the 20 worst debuts ever for a movie opening on more than 2,000 screens.

Things went from very bad to much, much worse this past weekend as the film fell off a cliff, taking in just $427,756 on 1,622 screens for a miserable $263 per-screen average. It currently has a $2.67 million running total. Theater owners are surely very unhappy with the result and they will be giving those screens to other films ASAP. While the budget has yet to be revealed, the only good news here is that it's safe to say A24 wouldn't have over-spent on this one.

In all likelihood, we're talking about a movie with an over/under $5 million budget, before marketing. That's of little comfort for a movie that is performing this badly. So, the question must be asked, what the hell happened here?