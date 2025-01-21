The Best Pride & Prejudice Adaptation, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Author and playwright Helen Jerome wrote a stage adaptation of Austen's novel in 1935, which premiered at the Music Box Theater in New York, and starred Adrianne Allen and Colin Keith-Johnston as the leads. The sustained popularity of this theatrical version directly influenced the 1940 version of "Pride and Prejudice," which combined elements of the novel with Jerome's interpretation, leading to a somewhat diluted, yet commendable adaptation that deserves to be revisited time and again.

Big names were attached to this project, including "Brave New World" author Aldous Huxley, who penned the screenplay alongside playwright Jane Murfin, and Laurence Olivier, who slipped into the shoes of Mr. Darcy. Prolific actress Greer Garson ("Madame Curie," "Sunrise at Campobello") took on the mantle of Elizabeth Bennet, investing the character with crackling satirical wit that took on new meaning in this pointed comedy of manners.

Although the film sticks to the basic beats of Austen's story, it has fun with the liberties it takes. For instance, when the news of the Netherfield estate being occupied breaks, Mrs. Bennet (Mary Boland) engages in an intense carriage race against Lady Lucas (Marjorie Wood) so that she can relay the news to her husband before anyone else. This kinetic sequence illustrates how far she is willing to go to secure the futures of her daughters (sometimes, a bit too far).

Garson is delightfully charming as Elizabeth. Her characterization is somewhat shallow compared to the versions that succeeded it, but this has everything to do with how the script makes her appear volatile and indecisive. Olivier's Darcy has none of the angsty awkwardness that's central to most portrayals of the character: if anything, he comes off as too amicable. The shift in perspective we are supposed to experience with regard to both the leads is abrupt instead of gradual, and their relationship, while worth rooting for, feels removed from the beating heart of Austen's world, which relishes in interiority.

Nonetheless, the 1940 version kicked of a trajectory of better Jane Austen adaptations that would end up cementing the legacy of these timeless stories, retold with shifting lenses and perspectives. If you want a fun, lighthearted rendition of "Pride and Prejudice" that ventures into fresh directions, this Garson-Olivier joint is well worth your time.