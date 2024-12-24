12 Movies Like Pride & Prejudice You Need To Watch Next

"Pride and Prejudice" is the kind of novel that feels modern no matter when it's read, but Jane Austen herself died in 1817, more than 70 years removed from the invention of motion pictures. In other words, she probably could never have imagined that, hundreds of years in the future, there would be so many recorded dramatic adaptations of her most celebrated work — nor that one of them, 2005's "Pride & Prejudice," would be able to capture its spirit so brilliantly as to renew passion for the story of Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) and Mr. Darcy (Matthew Macfadyen) for a whole generation.

Arguably the best Jane Austen adaptation, that Deborah Moggach-scripted, Joe Wright-directed take on the novel was so perfect — so impeccably attentive to the sharp social observation, the warm family dynamic, the richness of local and temporal texture, and the soul-stirring romanticism of the source material — that it interrupted a cycle of decades of periodic screen adaptations of "Pride and Prejudice." Save for looser, unorthodox adaptations like "Fire Island" and "Pride and Prejudice and Zombies," no other film or TV director has dared touch Austen's masterpiece since.

If you count yourself as one of the many ardent fans of Wright's "Pride & Prejudice," but you feel like putting on something new instead of rewatching it for the 100th time (not that there's anything wrong with that), fret not: Here, we've compiled a list of 12 other films like "Pride & Prejuice" that you can watch next.