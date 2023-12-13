Atonement Ending Explained: The Stories That Hurt And Heal

If executed well, twist endings can result in a fun experience. Having the rug pulled out from under you in a way that sheds new light on the entire film can make you instantly want to watch the rest of the film again. Whether it's "The Usual Suspects," "Fight Club," or "The Sixth Sense," the twist sends a blast of dopamine through your brain that leaves you walking out of the theater on a dizzying high.

Rarer are the twist endings that leave you utterly bereft and devastated, where that hit of dopamine is replaced by crushing defeat. Attempting this kind of ending can be enormously precarious, as you introduce the distinct possibility of completely alienating your audience. Sometimes that's the point, like in Michael Haneke's "Funny Games," but more often than not, you are looking to give the viewers an emotionally cathartic ending that is in keeping with the narrative.

Few films in the 21st Century have threaded this needle more successfully than Joe Wright's 2007 romantic war tragedy "Atonement," starring Keira Knightley, James McAvoy, and Oscar-nominated newcomer Saoirse Ronan. In a year of cinema filled with bleakness from "No Country for Old Men" to "There Will Be Blood," Wright's film carved out a space for its own bleakness in a kind of highly emotional melodrama that remains as potent as ever, due in no small part to the film's dynamite twist ending that still reduces me to a puddle of tears every single time I watch it. Most twist endings excite you, but in "Atonement," all you want to do is pretend it's not real, which is what makes it so good.