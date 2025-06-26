10 Killer Movie Robots That Are More Terrifying Than M3GAN

"M3GAN" surprised audiences in 2022 with its creepy tale about an overprotective robot named M3GAN (body performed by Amie Donald and voice provided by Jenna Davis) who follows her pre-coded directives a little too closely. Packed with a few gnarly kills, clever humor, and one skin-crawling dance sequence, this Gerard Johnstone-directed production grossed a whopping $181 million at the worldwide box office against a $12 million budget.

You know what that means, right? Sequels and spinoffs are coming starting this year, though they already face an uphill battle at the box office. Do we need a "M3GAN" universe? Probably not, but there's no question this pint-sized doll captured the interest of moviegoers, no doubt already reeling from the early onset of artificial intelligence — stay calm, we're still in the early stages of cats diving into pools.

But where does M3GAN rank in the pantheon of terrifying movie robots? She's definitely scary, but she's not terrifying enough to usurp cinema's top robotic killers. So crank that wi-fi, and prepare to read about 10 killer movie robots more terrifying than M3GAN.