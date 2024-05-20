The Day The Earth Stood Still Put Gort's Actor Through A Gauntlet Of Pain

At the beginning of Robert Wise's 1951 sci-fi classic "The Day the Earth Stood Still," a flaying saucer lands in Washington, D.C. and a stern, masked alien named Klaatu (Michael Rennie) emerges. He announces to the gathered military and curious humans that he comes in peace, and even has a gift for the people of Earth. He extracts a small, palm-sized tube and flicks it open, revealing multiple small antennae. The flicking device, however, spooks one of the nearby military men, and he fires off a shot, injuring Klaatu's hand. He falls in pain.

Almost instantly, as if sensing Klaatu's panic, an enormous eight-foot humanoid robot emerges from the flying saucer. It is silvery and featureless, sporting a mysterious visor across its face. This is Gort. Gort steps out onto the ground, and its visor lifts, revealing a glowing power source. A laser beam emerges from Gort's head, striking all the Army's weapons. Guns, mortars, and even tanks are almost instantly dissolved. Klaatu barks a few orders at Gort in an alien language, and the robot's attack ceases.

Gort is an awesome sight, terrifying and mysterious. Late in the film, Klaatu will explain that robots like Gort are stationed throughout the galaxy, and serve as threatening, automated enforcers, programmed to start blasting should any planet stray from a mission of peace and diplomacy. He is a symbol of militant pacifism, if you'll pardon the oxymoron.

Gort was played by the 7'7" actor Lock Martin, who also performed with Spike Jones and His City Slickers and who appeared in films like "Invaders from Mars," and "The Incredible Shrinking Man" (although his scenes were cut). In 2006, the Independent ran a profile of Martin and his time in the Gort costume. Martin, it seems, had trouble standing upright in it.