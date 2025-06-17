Marvel films existed long before the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which officially kicked off with 2008's "Iron Man." No, we're not just talking about the early 20th Century Fox features, either. Dating back to the early 1990s, the comic book titan has produced a substantial collection of motion pictures — with decidedly mixed results. Early on, the studio struggled to connect with general audiences, resulting in ambitious box office misfires like the notorious "Howard the Duck," which failed to replicate the success of DC Comics' "Superman: The Movie" or "Batman."

Beginning in the late 1990s, however, Marvel found its footing with surprise hits like "Men in Black" and "Blade," paving the way for Bryan Singer's "X-Men" and Sam Raimi's hugely successful "Spider-Man" trilogy a few years later. Since then, the studio has produced nearly 40 films and created the famed MCU — a franchise juggernaut that continues, for better and for worse, to this day.

Still, while Marvel has crafted its fair share of hits, it's also responsible for a handful of cinematic duds. Here are the 15 worst Marvel movies ever made, ranked.