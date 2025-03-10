Marvel's Most Notorious Flop Could Have Starred A Beloved Singer-Songwriter

In terms of actual financial losses, Willard Huyck's 1986 bonkers fantasy/comedy "Howard the Duck," based on a Marvel Comics character, is hardly the biggest bomb of all time. It earned $38 million on a $37 million budget. That's a large bomb by the weird standards of Hollywood accounting, of course, but "Howard the Duck" didn't lose nearly as much money as, say, "Krull" from three years previous. It's also not the first Marvel movie, as some believe.

In terms of its reputation, however, "Howard the Duck" might be one of the most notorious bombs of all time. It was a weird concept to receive blockbuster levels of cash, and many were baffled by the fact that George Lucas was one of the film's producers. The film is about a live-action anthropomorphic duck named Howard (voice of Chip Zien) who is sucked to Earth from a parallel duck dimension. He is lost on Earth and becomes embroiled in a plot involving Dark Overlords from the deepest recesses of the universe. He also engages in a strange, bestial romance with an aspiring rock star named Beverly (Lea Thompson), and the two almost have a sex scene. This was a mainstream blockbuster, recall.

"Howard the Duck" is so famously bad that there have been numerous post-mortems over the years. Lea Thompson has gone on record about her audition experience on DVD extras and the like. She admitted to getting her audition outfit from local thrift shops to look more punk; her character played in a pop punk band called Cherry Bomb.

It wasn't until years later, in a 1998 interview on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," that audiences learned that Thompson was being considered alongside another notable performer. It seems that, of all people, Tori Amos was vying for the role of Beverly.