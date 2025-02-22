Liam Neeson's '80s Sci-Fi Flop Is A Visual Treat That You Have To See

The late Peter Yates' 1983 fantasy epic "Krull" is a fascinatingly strange bouillabaisse of ideas. Like "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe," it blends medieval wizardry with high-tech science fiction. The story follows a brave hero named Colwyn (Ken Marshall) who has to rescue his kidnapped bride Lyssa (Lysette Anthony) from a giant, evil monster known only as the Beast. Tapping into the fantasy aspects of the story, Colwyn and Lyssa have shared fire superpowers, passed between them via a magical baptismal font at their wedding. Once Lyssa is kidnapped, Colwyn is tasked with finding a mystical, five-pronged weapon called the Glaive, a shuriken version of Excalibur. There is a magical shapeshifter, a cyclops, and on-screen wizardry. The Beast's Black Fortress is protected by a spell that causes it to relocate entirely every day. Liam Neeson played a jocular, axe-throwing bandit named Kegan. He was recruited by Colwyn to be a member of his fellowship. The Fellowship of the Glaive, if you will.

But then there are technological aspects to the story as well. The Beast's footsoldiers are all high-tech robots called Slayers, and they are armed with laser guns. And it turns out the Black Fortress is not a mystical building, but an interplanetary spacecraft that causes mayhem throughout the galaxy.

"Krull" came at a time when special effects-based fantasy thrillers were making huge amounts of money (due mostly to the success of "Star Wars" in 1977), and it opened with an enormous ad campaign, tie-in products, and a pretty notable budget of about $30 million ("Star Wars," in contrast, cost $11 million). The film tanked spectacularly, making only $16.9 million. For years, "Krull" was used as a buzzword among cult film enthusiasts as a symbol of how fantasy movies don't always work.

But here's the thing: "Krull" does work. It's actually quite entertaining.