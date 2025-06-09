The dawn of the 21st century was one borne of anxiety, from Y2K fears surrounding the growing dependence on technology to geopolitical instability and extremism. Those sensibilities informed a lot of the cinematic output of the decade, while the increasingly globalized industry opened doors for international movies to be enjoyed by wider audiences. So many of the memorable movies from the decade revolved around paranoia and morally compromised protagonists, each nuanced in their own way. At the same time, a lot of 2000s movies still maintained a robust sense of fun, leaning into dark comedy or outright slapstick.

Simply put, not only were there a lot of great movies in the 2000s but a wide variety of impressive films released during the decade. Whether it was international movies gaining greater recognition or auteur-driven blockbusters, it was a great period for inventive cinema.

Here are the 15 best movies of the 2000s, ranked and ready for you to check out or revisit.