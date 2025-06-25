Look up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's ... Neil Diamond? Admittedly, "Sweet Lois Lane" (bum, bum, bum) does have a nice ring to it (so good, so good). But sorry, I just don't see the singer behind "Solitary Man" playing Superman. Yet according to Pierre Spengler, one of the producers of "Superman: The Movie," quoted in "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story," Diamond's name was one of many thrown thrown around, albeit briefly. Diamond's bizarre inclusion just goes to show — everybody was being considered to play Superman.

No, I don't actually think Neil Diamond was seriously being considered, but plenty of other serious actors were. Before the filmmakers landed on the unknown yet incomparable Christopher Reeve to sport the "S," some of the biggest names in Hollywood were being pursued to wear the red, yellow, and blue. Some of them I can kinda support, while others would have suffered the effects of career kryptonite.

Let me be clear: These are rumors. Some are based on the filmmaker's recollections (producers are notoriously full of you-know-what), while some are from Warner Bros.' "wish list," not necessarily people the filmmaker's actively considered. Still, it's fun to think what might have been, though I can confidently say that none of these rumored actors would have played Superman as well as Christopher Reeve. "You'll believe a man can fly," boasted the movies' poster, but you won't believe the 10 actors who were rumored to play Superman in the 1978 movie.