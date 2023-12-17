Actors Who Refused To Change Their Bodies For Roles

One need only glance at the leading men and women of any given era to see Hollywood's perennial beauty standards. Most actors will know the pressure of keeping fit and aesthetic, especially after the mainstreaming of gym and fitness culture in the late 20th century. Take Superman, for example. Christopher Reeve was a tall and athletic man, but compared to Henry Cavill's cast iron physique, his rangy costume looks slightly pedestrian. It's not all about "looking good," of course. Some actors have drastically changed their bodies to better portray their characters, such as Robert De Niro in "Raging Bull," Christian Bale in "The Machinist," Matthew McConaughey in "Dallas Buyers Club," and Tom Hanks in "Cast Away."

Still, "looking good" is a prerequisite for many actors, and they often must obey the wishes of producers, directors, and casting managers, who are known to ask for weight loss, dental work, and even plastic surgery. Such a preening, judgmental industry could fray the self-esteem of even the most assured performer, but some actors — through experience or strident obstinance — have simply refused to change their bodies for certain roles, and everything worked out just fine for them.