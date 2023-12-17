Actors Who Refused To Change Their Bodies For Roles
One need only glance at the leading men and women of any given era to see Hollywood's perennial beauty standards. Most actors will know the pressure of keeping fit and aesthetic, especially after the mainstreaming of gym and fitness culture in the late 20th century. Take Superman, for example. Christopher Reeve was a tall and athletic man, but compared to Henry Cavill's cast iron physique, his rangy costume looks slightly pedestrian. It's not all about "looking good," of course. Some actors have drastically changed their bodies to better portray their characters, such as Robert De Niro in "Raging Bull," Christian Bale in "The Machinist," Matthew McConaughey in "Dallas Buyers Club," and Tom Hanks in "Cast Away."
Still, "looking good" is a prerequisite for many actors, and they often must obey the wishes of producers, directors, and casting managers, who are known to ask for weight loss, dental work, and even plastic surgery. Such a preening, judgmental industry could fray the self-esteem of even the most assured performer, but some actors — through experience or strident obstinance — have simply refused to change their bodies for certain roles, and everything worked out just fine for them.
Kirsten Dunst wouldn't avoid tasty food for The Beguiled
When Kirsten Dunst met Sofia Coppola for a role in "The Virgin Suicides," the 27-year-old aspiring director told the teen actress, "I love your teeth, don't ever fix your teeth" (via Variety). A few years later, during pre-production for "Spider-Man," a producer also commented on her teeth, only he suggested that she visit a dentist. Artists capped Dunst's teeth for the film poster, but the actress refused dental work in reality. "Sofia is the chicest, coolest girl, and she thinks my teeth are great," Dunst told Variety, "At the risk of sounding a little corny... She gave me confidence in little things that I wouldn't necessarily have had."
However, the creative partners diverged some twenty years later on "The Beguiled." Coppola asked Dunst if she would lose weight for the role and she refused, stating that she hated working out. She also argued that the local food in Louisiana — where "The Beguiled" was shot — was just too good and calorific to lose the weight, "I'm eating fried chicken and McDonald's before work. So I'm like, 'We have no options! I'm sorry I can't lose weight for this role.'" Coppola was understanding, Dunst said.
Robert Pattinson was reluctant to beef up for The Batman
During the Covid lockdowns in 2020, Robert Pattinson told GQ that he was ignoring his personal trainer, who had given him a Bosu ball and a weight to train with for "The Batman." The "Good Time" actor said that he was "barely doing anything" and spoke about male body expectations, "I think if you're working out all the time, you're part of the problem," Pattinson told the magazine, "You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the '70s. Even James Dean — he wasn't exactly ripped."
However, anyone who saw "The Batman" will have likely noticed that Pattinson was carrying a new layer of muscle mass, although not to the degree of Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, and other superhero actors. Pattinson clarified to MovieMaker that he had, eventually, gotten around to working out, "You're playing Batman. You have to work out... I just always think it's really embarrassing to talk about how you're working out." Pattinson bust a sweat, but he did it on his own terms.
Aidy Bryant wouldn't accept trash roles
Aidy Bryant began her career as a series regular on "Saturday Night Live," making some 202 appearances as herself and numerous characters, including Senator Ted Cruz and Sarah Huckabee, the former White House Press Secretary. However, despite Bryant's extensive work for "SNL" and NBC, the actress could not find fulfilling opportunities in the wider industry. "There was one [role]," Bryant told Ad Week, "where a man was in prison and the other guys in prison were like, 'You've got to get an ugly girl to be your prison wife, and she'll come and bring you food and have sex with you!' And then they were like, 'And that would be you.'"
Bryant rejected such opportunities and adapted "Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman," a memoir by Lindy West that discusses, among other things, being a fat woman. In addition to co-writing and co-creating "Shrill," which ran on Hulu from 2019 to 2021, Bryant starred as the lead character Annie, a fictionalized version of Bryant who faces similar problems as a "plus size" woman. Bryant told Today, "I got into this because I love comedy, I love writing and I love performing... but pretty quickly I realized that people were seeing me for more than that, which was what my body represented to them... I thought that instead of pushing against that, I should let that be part of me."
Gene Hackman wouldn't go bald for Superman
When Lex Luthor first appeared in "Action Comics #23" in 1940, he had a full head of ginger hair. However, after a ghost artist gave Luthor a bald head in a 1941 issue, the character eventually became known for having a bald, shiny dome that housed an evil, brilliant mind (via DC/Tech Times). Decades later, in the late 1970s, Gene Hackman was cast as Lex Luthor in "Superman: The Movie" and he would consent to a skullcap only in the film's final scene, when Luthor's hair is revealed to be a wig. The actor's frizzy, curl mop would feature in the rest of the film.
Hackman did make one lasting concession to director Richard Donner, though. When the Oscar-winner arrived on set in England, he still had the moustache he sported in "Night Moves" and "The Domino Principle," so Donner offered him a deal, "If you shave your moustache, I'll shave mine." Hackman agreed and retreated to hair and makeup, but when he returned freshly shaven, Donner was still moustachioed. "Dick, you've gotta shave your moustache off," Hackman instructed, to which Donner said "Okay" and peeled what was in fact a fake moustache from his face. "I love him for doing that," Hackman recalled in a behind the scenes documentary, "that was great."
Carrie Fisher didn't slim down for Star Wars
Before shooting the original "Star Wars," executives told Carrie Fisher to lose 10 pounds. "They want to hire part of me, not all of me," Fisher said on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "about three fourths." Fisher visited what she called a "fat farm" and met numerous other women such as advice columnist Ann Landers and Lady Bird Johnson, who thought Fisher's upcoming film was not called "Star Wars" but "Car Wash". Fisher left the facility without losing 10lbs and turned up on the "Star Wars" set in her usual, slim shape, giving a performance that ensured she'd never again have to visit a "fat farm."
However, Fisher did make some concessions later in life, namely in the run up to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," for which she lost some 35lbs. "I did it the same way everybody has to – don't eat and exercise more!" Fisher told PEOPLE, "I have a harder time eating properly than I do exercising. It's easier for me to add an activity than to deny myself something."
Daniel Craig wouldn't dye his hair for Casino Royale
Daniel Craig has played James Bond in some of the best reviewed films in the franchise, but audiences were split by the actor's casting back in October 2005. Some critics opposed Craig's blonde hair, which broke with the tradition of dark-haired — but not necessarily dark-eyed — leading men. An IMDb poll went some way in quantifying the issue, revealing that 29.10% of respondents were "not at all" supportive of the casting, with a further 18.10% choosing the "Um, sorry to ask, but who's Daniel Craig?" option. There was even a spate of anti-Craig websites (via Variety).
Craig could have placated his critics in hair and makeup, but the actor said dying his hair brown was "out of the question" (via Evening Standard). Instead, Craig channeled his energies into a strict diet and rigorous exercise routine, the results of which he displayed in the now famous beach scene. In 2021, years after the success of "Casino Royale" and "Skyfall," Craig reflected on the "Blond Bond" furore with Yahoo! and noted, "Of course I was bothered by it... All I could do was make a good movie, or attempt to make a good movie and say, 'There you go.' And if they didn't like it, then I don't know, that's all I had to give."
Harrison Ford wouldn't cut his hair for American Graffiti
Harrison Ford was not a flat top haircut kind of guy in the early 1970s (as this photo in the Daily Mail shows). Instead, Ford was a skinny hippy who balanced acting jobs with a carpentry career. Still, "American Graffiti" casting director Fred Roos located star quality in the young actor and cast him as Bob Falfa, a brash street racer who rides a souped-up 1955 Chevy 210.
Ford embodied the Falfa's cocky self-assurance, but the foppish mid-cut hairstyle did not match the character's flat top in George Lucas's script, co-written with Gloria Katz and William Huyck. Ford refused to adopt the square, military style, so he compromized by wearing an old broad-brimmed hat that hid his hair for much of the film apart from, most notably, a drag race crash scene (via Chicago Sun Times).
"American Graffiti" began Ford's long working relationship with George Lucas, who cast him as Hans Solo in "Star Wars" and, with director Steven Spielberg, as Indiana Jones in "Raiders of the Lost Ark."
Marlon Brando did not drop pounds for Apocalypse Now
There is perhaps no production more legendarily difficult than "Apocalypse Now." A typhoon, a ballooning budget, and Martin Sheen's near-fatal heart attack all conspired to ruin the production, and then there was the sheer size of Marlon Brando. The actor had entered the twilight of his career, and he was used to commanding enormous salaries and generally getting his own way, so instead of keeping in reasonable shape for the role of Colonel Kurtz — a man isolated in his Vietnamese jungle commune — Brando turned up at least 40lbs overweight.
"How are we going to dress him like a Green Beret marine colonel?" director Francis Ford Coppola wondered in a making-of documentary, "I suggested to depict him as a man who was indulging his senses with his arms around two girls but he was shy about his weight." There was no shifting Brando's reported 300lb mass, so the actor wore black pyjamas and Coppola obscured his bulk with shadowy cinematography. These constraints came together with positive effect, for they also shrouded Kurtz in ominous mystery.
Margot Robbie embraced pub food during Tarzan
During the filming of "The Legend of Tarzan," Margot Robbie chose British pub culture over weights, treadmills and diet plans. "It was my first time living in London properly, and I wanted to try every pub," Robbie told Vanity Fair, adding, "It's the 19th century (in the film) – if she's got a bit of weight on her, it's probably a good thing... I'm not going to look thin just for the sake of it." Robbie lived in Clapham, south west London, for several years in the mid-2010s, sharing a four-bedroom property with six friends.
Robbie's co-star Alexander Skarsgard could not enjoy the pub scene in London or any other city, for he was bound to an exercise regimen that started with a bulking phase of 7000 calories per day and six to seven training sessions per week and ended with a strict cutting period, which required a sustained caloric deficit and some 10 to 14 training sessions per week.
Debra Messing wouldn't get a nose job after A Walk in the Clouds
Debra Messing has never had a nose job, despite Alfonso Arau, the director of "A Walk in the Clouds," making a crass remark about it. "I was doing a love scene with Keanu Reeves," Messing told Elle, "and the very famous director screamed 'Cut' and said, 'How quickly can we get a plastic surgeon in here? Her nose is ruining my movie.'" Messing said that Arau's remark "reduced [me] to an un-Hollywood nose" and that it took "years and years" for her to be comfortable with her looks in the industry.
A few years after "A Walk in the Clouds," Messing scored the role of Grace Adler in "Will and Grace," for which she would win Primetime Emmy for best leading actress in 2003. Sometime after her Emmy win, Messing bumped into Arau and he was very pleased to see her, "Bella! It's been so long, you were so funny in the movie, I'm so happy to see you again!" Messing simply said, "Thank you," and continued walking.
Bob Odenkirk avoided bulking up for Nobody
After the success of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," Bob Odenkirk thought his manager would laugh when he suggested doing an action movie. "But he did not," Odenkirk told the Guardian, and when he signed on for "Nobody," an action thriller about an "everyman" office worker, Odenkirk began a two-year regimen with stunt coordinator Daniel Bernhardt, who taught the middle-aged actor how to fight like a martial artist.
Though he was undoubtedly committed, Odenkirk did not want to radically change his appearance. "I was totally against bulking up," the actor said, "I didn't want to look like a superhero... I want to do my own fighting, but I also want to look like a dad." Odenkirk's balanced performance worked, attracting decent box office returns and a raft of positive reviews. Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun Times wrote, "Most impressive of all is Odenkirk... we totally believe this physically unimpressive, normally mild-mannered guy as a simmering cauldron of rage who could take that teapot over there and kill ya with it."
Jennifer Lawrence wouldn't lose 10lbs for The Hunger Games
When Jennifer Lawrence was cast as Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games," the actress resisted calls to lose 10lbs. "We have control over this image, we have control over this role model," Lawrence told SciFiNow, "Why would we make her something unobtainable and thin?" The action heroine continued, saying that Hollywood didn't "take enough responsibility for what it does to our society" regarding body image and expectations.
However, while Lawrence remained steadfast on keeping the 10lbs, she did train until she had changed the structure of her skeleton. No, this was not through some extreme fad exercise but through classic archery, which she learned from Georgian instructor Khatuna Lorig. "It totally changed my body," Lawrence told NPR, "When I went back for the fitting for the second movie for 'Catching Fire,' my shoulders were 2 inches broader and my right arm is 1 inch longer than my left arm, permanently, I guess. But I really enjoy it."