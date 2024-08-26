The Super/Man Trailer Proves Christopher Reeve's Best Role Wasn't As Superman, But As A Real Hero
While we're waiting for James Gunn to piece together his take on the Big Blue Boy Scout with the upcoming DC Comics cinematic universe reboot that begins with the simply titled "Superman," fans can take a look back at the legacy of the legendary actor who brought Supes to life for the first time in a Hollywood blockbuster.
For decades, Christopher Reeve defined how people envisioned the Man of Steel. No, he wasn't anywhere near as ripped as Henry Cavill or even Brandon Routh, but he had that natural and genuine superhero charisma, not to mention that awkward Clark Kent charm. He was exactly what the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way was back in 1978, and now he's getting a documentary digging into the legacy of his life and career, complete with an equally appropriate title.
"Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" is a new film that chronicles Reeve and the impact he had on pop culture and beyond, from his star-making turn as Superman, where he beat out some stiff competition for the role, to the tragic accident that left him paralyzed and living life as a quadriplegic, and the first trailer has just arrived (watch above).
While archival voiceover from the late Reeve indicates that he's only playing a hero in the movies, this documentary shows that he became a true hero in a completely different way, by living a life that inspired other people with similar limitations in their own lives to keep on going, no matter how hard it might be. There's even a heartfelt connection to another beloved Hollywood legend who left us all too soon, as Robin Williams (who got his own documentary not long ago) was a close, personal friend of Christopher Reeve.
You will believe in a hero
Here's the official synopsis for "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" from Warner Bros. Pictures:
The story of Christopher Reeve is an astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star, and his definitive portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman set the benchmark for the superhero cinematic universes that dominate cinema today. Reeve portrayed the Man of Steel in four Superman films and played dozens of other roles that displayed his talent and range as an actor, before being injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down.
After becoming a quadriplegic, he became a charismatic leader and activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, as well as a passionate advocate for disability rights and care — all while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera and dedicating himself to his beloved family.
Indeed, the film shows off an amazing assembly of footage with Reeve and his family that we haven't seen before. Directors Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui ("McQueen") have put together an incredible tribute to the incredible actor and activist that our own Bill Bria called "one of the most powerful, emotional, and inspiring documentaries ever" when the movie played at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at the beginning of the year. His review also added, "'Super/Man' is not a hagiography; while Reeve is undoubtedly portrayed in an overall good light, time is given to both his own shortcomings as a man as well as the controversies he stirred up during his philanthropic work."
Sounds like this is a must-see, and while you might be inclined to wait for this to be available on streaming, it will be playing in theaters for a very short window as a Fathom Events screening on September 21 and September 25. Tickets are available right here.