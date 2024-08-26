The Super/Man Trailer Proves Christopher Reeve's Best Role Wasn't As Superman, But As A Real Hero

While we're waiting for James Gunn to piece together his take on the Big Blue Boy Scout with the upcoming DC Comics cinematic universe reboot that begins with the simply titled "Superman," fans can take a look back at the legacy of the legendary actor who brought Supes to life for the first time in a Hollywood blockbuster.

For decades, Christopher Reeve defined how people envisioned the Man of Steel. No, he wasn't anywhere near as ripped as Henry Cavill or even Brandon Routh, but he had that natural and genuine superhero charisma, not to mention that awkward Clark Kent charm. He was exactly what the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way was back in 1978, and now he's getting a documentary digging into the legacy of his life and career, complete with an equally appropriate title.

"Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" is a new film that chronicles Reeve and the impact he had on pop culture and beyond, from his star-making turn as Superman, where he beat out some stiff competition for the role, to the tragic accident that left him paralyzed and living life as a quadriplegic, and the first trailer has just arrived (watch above).

While archival voiceover from the late Reeve indicates that he's only playing a hero in the movies, this documentary shows that he became a true hero in a completely different way, by living a life that inspired other people with similar limitations in their own lives to keep on going, no matter how hard it might be. There's even a heartfelt connection to another beloved Hollywood legend who left us all too soon, as Robin Williams (who got his own documentary not long ago) was a close, personal friend of Christopher Reeve.