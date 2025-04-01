Sylvester Stallone's Gritty Sci-Fi Movie Is A Streaming Hit On Tubi

In 2006, Sylvester Stallone did what he does best: rise from the ashes and re-establish himself as a star, this time with "Rocky Balboa." The mournful, reflective entry in Sly's long-running franchise was surprisingly moving and introduced a whole new generation to Stallone's acting prowess and "keep pushing forward" ethos. That's ostensibly the mantra of the Italian Stallion himself, but it also stands as a pretty good description of the actor's own career.

While you might have expected the "Rambo" star to use this revitalization of his acting career to provide fans with similar showcases of his dramatic abilities, Sly instead began churning out a string of generic direct-to-home-media actioners and doubling down on his reputation as one of the biggest '80s action stars by assembling an all-star team of similar actors with the "Expendables" films. He also found time for a bizarre cameo in a Bollywood film that has to be seen to be believed.

Aside from 2008's "Rambo," his appearances in the "Creed" movies, and some voice acting roles, Stallone's post-"Rocky Balboa" career has been marked by a series of forgettable action thrillers with titles like "Backtrace," "Bullet to the Head," and "Alarum." Even his long-awaited team-up with Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Escape Plan" devolved into a strange direct-to-video franchise. With that in mind, at least 2022's "Samaritan" seemed to have an element of originality to its premise.

Written by Bragi F. Schut, "Samaritan" was a strange mishmash of a movie that combined a lugubrious "Rocky Balboa"-style Sly with, well, a superhero story. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the film wasn't Stallone's finest moment, and critics certainly weren't about to let him off the hook for it. But it seems "Samaritan" has finally found its place in the world: Tubi. Users of the free streaming platform have sent Sly's ill-fated superhero drama climbing the charts, where it's actually been hanging out for quite some time.