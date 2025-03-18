Sylvester Stallone's Bizarre Cameo In A Bollywood Movie Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

Sylvester Stallone's career has been so fascinatingly varied. The man who wrote one of the greatest movies of the 20th century in "Rocky" has always had the preternatural self-belief required to succeed and has demonstrated as much across the past five decades of his career. Just like the Italian Stallion himself, Stallone always manages to pick himself up just when it seems as if he's down for the count. He did it in the early '90s with "Cliffhanger" and he did it in the early 2000s with "Rocky Balboa," the film which saved the "Rocky" franchise and Stallone himself from obscurity.

But in order to rise from the ashes, he had to descend in the first place, and there have been some remarkable descents in Sly's career. Even before he experienced a true nadir, Stallone was responsible for directing a critical flop that remains one of only three of his movies to have garnered the dreaded 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. On the other hand, only Stallone and Harrison Ford have achieved the incredible box office feat of having a number one blockbuster six decades in a row. The '90s saw him starring in one of the best action movies ever made with "Cliffhanger" and one of the worst in "Judge Dredd." Every actor's career fluctuates, but there's something about Stallone's remarkable swings and his ability to always bounce back that makes his filmography particularly noteworthy.

Peppered throughout that already fascinating filmography are some truly surprising and at times downright bizarre occurrences, such as when Sly showed up as himself in a Bollywood movie.