The Incredible Box Office Feat Only Achieved By Sylvester Stallone & Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford's first feature film was an uncredited role as a bellhop in the 1966 James Coburn crime thriller "Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round." He was 24. It's wild to think that Ford, when he was 80, also starred in the 2023 blockbuster "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which was set in 1969. The elderly Indiana Jones, if he was a movie fan, could have seen the film debut of Harrison Ford.

Sylvester Stallone's first feature film came in 1969, when he was 23. He played an uncredited extra in a film called "The Square Root." Indeed, for the first three years of his career, Stallone mostly played uncredited roles, turning up in films like "What's Up, Doc?," "Bananas," and "Klute." Stallone doesn't have a career wraparound like Ford's above, but he was recently the subject of "Sly," a documentary about his career.

Both Stallone and Ford appeared in one film together: 2014's "The Expendables 3," a film that used casting as a gimmick. All of the "Expendables" movies have little going for them other than their enormous casts of action-hero celebrities, and the gimmick reached far enough for part 3 to incorporate a huge star like Ford.

Of course, Stallone and Ford are two of the biggest stars in Hollywood history. When they're not headlining blockbusters, or just being generally visible at high-end Hollywood awards events, they are reliving their lengthy cinematic legacies, talking about or even revisiting their most popular roles.

They are also the only two actors, to date, who have had starring roles in opening-at-#1 blockbusters six decades in a row. Both actors had #1 hits in the 1970s through the 2020s.