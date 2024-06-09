Sylvester Stallone Sat Out One Of Cliffhanger's Best Stunts – But His Co-Star Didn't

After a couple of box office duds, including "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot," which was the subject of one of the greatest troll moves in Hollywood history, Sylvester Stallone was in need of a hit. He got one with 1993's "Cliffhanger," Renny Harlin's pulse-pounding action flick that many have referred to as "'Die Hard' on a mountain" (and a film that was only made because of the success of "Die Hard"). The movie marked Stallone's return to the type of muscular, high-octane action for which he was primarily known, and the despite the film's somewhat formulaic structure, "Cliffhanger" turned out to be a super effective thriller, a cable TV staple (shout-out to all of those countless lazy TNT and TBS Sunday afternoon viewings), one of Sylvester Stallone's best movies, and a strong case could be made that it's one of the best action films of the '90s.

But when it came to the production of the movie, which follows some expert climbers who are forced at gunpoint to retrieve money from a terrorist plane crash in the mountains, there was just one problem: Stallone was apparently afraid of heights.

Spoilers for "Cliffhanger" ahead.

The film's opening stunt is both its most memorable and most visceral. Hal (Michael Rooker) and his girlfriend Sarah (Michelle Joyner) are stranded on an isolated mountain peak due to an injury to Hal's knee. Their pal Gabe (Stallone) climbs up to help rescue them, with a safety line cast stretching across a chasm to a helicopter that's landed on an adjacent peak. Hal makes it across just fine, but the less experienced Sarah's harness snaps halfway across, leaving her dangling for her life and hanging by a thread. Gabe scrambles out to save her, and manages to catch her just as the harness completely gives way ... but he can't hold her for long, and in a horrific, stomach-churning moment, she slips out of her glove and falls to her death, screaming his name as she hurtles through the air. It's the worst thing that's ever happened to Gabe, and it's a moment that haunts him for the rest of the film.

Stallone wasn't really up on that mountain for the scene, but Joyner was.