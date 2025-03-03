Sylvester Stallone Nearly Starred In A Disappointing Stephen King Crime Thriller

After a dismal 1990s that greatly diminished his stature as one of the most bankable movie stars in Hollywood, Sylvester Stallone kicked off the 2000s with a pair of box office disappointments in "Get Carter" and "Driven." Though the latter reunited him with his "Cliffhanger" director Renny Harlin (eight years in the rearview, and his most recent box office smash at the time), moviegoers had very little interest in a film about CART racing. With his two most valuable franchises, "Rocky" and "Rambo," mothballed due to lack of commercial interest, his once reliable international popularity on the wane, and a finished movie ("D-Tox") gathering dust on the shelf due to horrid test screening scores, Stallone had to humble himself and make a movie that didn't lose tens of millions of dollars for its investors. This meant working small and not demanding a bank-breaking payday.

Stallone was lost, as you can tell from one look at the movies he made around this time. The direct-to-video flop "Avenging Angelo," the inert poker thriller "Shade," and Robert Rodriguez's pedestrian "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over" were the half-hearted work of a struggling artist who'd lost his once palpable connection with mainstream audiences. Stallone eventually found his way off the ropes when he realized Rocky and Rambo had been gone long enough for people to get nostalgic about them, but it's intriguing to consider what might've happened had he played the heavy in an unmade adaptation of a Stephen King novella.