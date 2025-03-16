Sylvester Stallone's Prison Break Movie Spawned A Strange Direct-To-Video Franchise

In the '80s and '90s, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were engaged in an ongoing battle to become the number one action star in America. On the one hand you had Stallone, who, after catapulting himself to stardom with 1976's "Rocky," maintained his standing as an A-lister by becoming the archetypal action hero in the "Rambo" saga. That franchise began in 1982 with a somewhat grounded character study of a Vietnam vet haunted by his experiences overseas before transmogrifying into the epitome of the '80s macho-fests we now associate with the decade. Meanwhile, despite thinking James Cameron's "Terminator" script had no potential, Schwarzenegger agreed to star in the 1984 low-budget sci-fi slasher, immediately becoming a star as a result. He then fronted some of the most beloved action movies of the '80s and '90s, and all the while he and Sly were taking some pretty overt jabs at one another. As Schwarzenegger put it during a Fantastic Fest Q&A, "It was a competition of who had the biggest gun, and then who uses the biggest knife. [...] Who has the most unique killings? Who kills more people on screen? Who makes more money at the box office?"

The rivalry was much more than a friendly feud, too, with each actor trying to derail the other's career for years. One of the greatest moments in this ongoing battle was when Schwarzenegger tricked Stallone into starring in the flop that was 1992's "Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot." A year after the Austrian Oak had starred in one of the greatest action movies ever made with "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," his rival was fronting a limp action comedy that became a box office disaster.

At the time, the idea of a film starring these two juggernauts of action cinema was laughable at best. Which is why it was kind of a big deal to see the pair fronting a prison break action thriller in 2013. At least, it would have been a big deal had the Hollywood veterans still been at the height of their careers. As it transpired, 2013's "Escape Plan" sort of came and went without much fanfare. As such, the anticlimactic team-up remains somewhat of a curio in the stars' long shared history, especially since it spawned two direct-to-video follow-ups that were even worse than the original.