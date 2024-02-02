The Correct Order To Watch The Escape Plan Movies

There's striking while the iron is hot, and then there's striking while the iron is much closer to room temperature. "Escape Plan," director Mikael Håfström's 2013 action film pairing Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger together for a long-awaited team-up, is the latter. By the time the duo combined their powers to play a prison security expert (Stallone) who is wrongly incarcerated (I sincerely hope writers Miles Chapman and Arnell Jesko patted themselves on the back for coming up with such a brazenly obvious dramatic irony) and has to break out of an illicit maximum-security prison with the help of a fellow inmate (Schwarzenegger), their glory days anchoring '80s and '90s macho-fests were long behind them.

Contrary to that, the first "Escape Plan" is actually pretty fun! Or, rather, it's fun in the same way that Stallone and Schwarzenegger's best action movie throwbacks are, in that the pair spend the entire film having a good time, yanking each other's chains, and never once taking any of the nonsense happening around them too seriously. It helps that you also have seasoned character actors like Vincent D'Onofrio and Sam Neill in the support cast playing things with their tongues firmly planted in their cheeks. Meanwhile, Jim Caviezel does his best impression of an Anthony Hopkins villain as the prison's eccentric warden (who you at least feel comfortable chuckling at, unlike the QAnon conspiracy theory-pushing actor in real life).

Anyway, the film only just avoided being a complete flop thanks to the international box office, so it's a shame we never got any sequels, yes siree Bob. What's that you say? Okay, fine, fine, enough wise-cracker antics. Here's the correct order to watch the "Escape Plan" movies.