Arnold Schwarzenegger Earned $25 Million To Star In A Forgotten Sci-Fi Flop

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a screen legend, but it's well-known the Austrian star has more than a few duds to his name. The man even has a dreaded zero-percenter on Rotten Tomatoes, though it is for a 1979 film in which he played "handsome stranger," so it doesn't really count. What's more, according to Rotten Tomatoes, Arnie starred in one of two "perfect" sci-fi movies with "The Terminator," giving the action star a full 100% score to balance things out.

In between those two movies, however, is a wildly uneven filmography that features everything from unimpeachable classics like "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and "Total Recall" to out and out failures like "Batman & Robin" — the set for which became chaos thanks in large part to Arnie – and a 1999 movie called "End of Days," which Newsweek's David Ansen called a "lurid, FX-happy thriller" which "slams pieces of a dozen other movies into a noxious new compound."

Unhappily, Schwarzenegger would return to the big screen just one year after "End of Days" in yet another action thriller which similarly slammed pieces of other movies into an ungodly concatenation of well-worn sci-fi tropes from much better Arnold Schwarzenegger movies. All of which would be somewhat forgivable for the former Mr. Freeze if that movie had made any money. (It didn't.)

The film was "The 6th Day," the year was 2000, and the response was bad. Not only did Roger Spottiswoode's sci-fi actioner fail to make a profit, it was derided by critics who weren't much kinder to the film than Ansen was to "End of Days."