Hollywood Legend And Godfather Star James Caan Has Died At 82

Absolute Hollywood legend James Caan has died at the age of 82, according to a statement released by his family via Twitter. The prolific and profound performer starred in just about every genre over his more than 50-year-long career, giving depth and passion to his roles no matter the film. Most people know him best as Sonny Corleone in "The Godfather" and "The Godfather Part II," but Caan had significant roles in numerous other films, playing everything from a Chicago Bears football player dying of cancer in "Brian's Song" to an author held captive by his biggest fan in "Misery." Caan could do anything and play anyone, bringing gravitas to every role and injecting it with pure energy. Despite his incredible career, Caan never won any major awards, though he was nominated for four Golden Globes, an Emmy, and an Oscar.

Caan was a major Hollywood force, an actor who could morph himself into any role and truly gave it his all. His performances will forever stand the test of time, as he brought something very human and raw to his work that's hard to fully describe. There was always a piece of Caan in his characters, a tiny glimmer of the man who brought them to life. He will be sorely missed.