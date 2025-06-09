The 15 Best Summer Camp Movies Of All Time, Ranked

Summer camp was an essential part of growing up for millions of American youths. Even if they couldn't pronounce their multi-syllabic, semi-Indigenous-sounding names, parents appreciated the camp's ample opportunities for their kids to learn new skills (while they get empty house for the summer). Meanwhile, kids got something so much greater: the sweet if fleeting taste of freedom. Before kids went to college, or even got their driver's permit, summer camp afforded young people the opportunity to experience a tiny bit of independence ... and mosquito bites. So many mosquito bites.

Alas, like so many cherished emblems from days gone by, summer camp is on the downswing, due to a host of all-too-familiar problems: too few spots, too much money. But hey, even if summer camps go the way of the dodo, summer camp movies have planted their flags in our collective imaginations. Whether you went to camp every summer, or know camps only from movies, everyone can appreciate the summer camp experience enshrined in cinema. There are many to choose from, but here's list of the best summer camp movies right here.