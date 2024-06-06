The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Paper Moon

At only nine-years-old, Tatum O'Neal became one of the youngest Oscar winners ever for her role in "Paper Moon" as Addie, a tough cookie with a golden heart. Afterward, she continued to star in films throughout the 1970s and 1980s such as the vulgar but sweet "The Bad News Bears" and the teen sex comedy "LIttle Darlings." She also starred again in another Peter Bogdanovich film with her father, the less well-received screwball comedy "Nickelodeon" about silent movie making. In her personal life, Tatum O'Neal faced challenges with substance use disorder and a high-profile divorce from tennis player John McEnroe, which prompted a hiatus from acting for several years. She also had a stroke incident in 2020 that left her unable to speak and took three years to recover from (via Entertainment Weekly).

Tatum O'Neal penned two painfully honest books about her life, "A Paper Life" and "Found: A Daughter's Journey Home." Both detail the strife between her and her father. She and Ryan O'Neal had a strained relationship for decades, but their healing journey was documented on the OWN series "Ryan and Tatum: The O'Neals" in 2011. Ryan O'Neal passed away last year in 2023. Tatum O'Neal has also made some memorable television appearances, including one of the best episodes of "Sex and the City," "A Woman's Right to Shoes," a guest role in "Rescue Me," and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." No matter what role and at any age, Tatum O'Neal has always proved herself to be a performer with exceptional poise and sensitivity.