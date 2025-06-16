12 Actors We Want To See In The White Lotus

One of the great joys in watching HBO's "The White Lotus" is witnessing its immaculate ensemble cast each season. From breakout talents to generational stars, showrunner Mike White and casting director Meredith Tucker always assemble an exciting, diverse team of actors and actresses to match wits and even trade spars, making for an exciting prestige TV experience. Some of them play into their effortlessly executed character types, while others surprise us with new dimensions to their traditional personas.

At the time of this writing, audiences have already spent three suspenseful stays at The White Lotus, and a fourth is already on schedule. This anthology series — though some wonder if it can still be called an anthology — will need a new cast soon enough, so the question remains: Who should we see next? There's unlimited possibilities for strong casting, not only in fan-favorite character actors but also in the local stars of whichever White Lotus we are to travel to next. Here are just a few suggestions, including faces both fresh and familiar, of actors we want to see on "The White Lotus."