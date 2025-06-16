12 Actors We Want To See In The White Lotus
One of the great joys in watching HBO's "The White Lotus" is witnessing its immaculate ensemble cast each season. From breakout talents to generational stars, showrunner Mike White and casting director Meredith Tucker always assemble an exciting, diverse team of actors and actresses to match wits and even trade spars, making for an exciting prestige TV experience. Some of them play into their effortlessly executed character types, while others surprise us with new dimensions to their traditional personas.
At the time of this writing, audiences have already spent three suspenseful stays at The White Lotus, and a fourth is already on schedule. This anthology series — though some wonder if it can still be called an anthology — will need a new cast soon enough, so the question remains: Who should we see next? There's unlimited possibilities for strong casting, not only in fan-favorite character actors but also in the local stars of whichever White Lotus we are to travel to next. Here are just a few suggestions, including faces both fresh and familiar, of actors we want to see on "The White Lotus."
Rachel Sennott
If there's one young star we need to see on the next season of "The White Lotus" more than any other, it's Rachel Sennott. An "it girl" of the alt-comedy scene before hitting it big in projects like "The Idol" and "Saturday Night," Sennott's chaotic queer energy and air-headed millennial wit feels like a perfect fit for the series, lying somewhere in the middle of characters played Sydney Sweeney and Haley Lu Richardson in seasons 1 and 2 respectively. Whether as an aimless young adult abroad searching for something deeper or a spoiled rich kid merely looking to screw around, Sennott could effortlessly fit into any of the archetypes Mike White has previously written for his younger female stars.
Sennott has proven her brilliant comic timing from breakthrough performances in "Shiva Baby" and "Bodies Bodies Bodies," not to mention "The Idol," another prestige HBO series (though a messy production and awful reviews cancelled that one). However, she has also proven herself to be a skilled dramatic actor in smaller dramas like "Tahara" and "I Used To Be Funny." A slot in the ensemble for "The White Lotus" could be a strong but sensical way to re-introduce Sennott to mainstream audiences as more than just comic relief. Be honest, you know she would rock one of Mike White's panicky, atmospheric close-ups.
Glenn Howerton
Though a bit of a wild card pick, Glenn Howerton would make for a fantastic player in any "White Lotus" ensemble. Best known best as the arrogant, conniving Dennis Reynolds in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," Howerton is already a well-known face to television fans around the world for his work on sitcoms both long and short-lived. However, his brash comic stylings have also made way for more intimidating (though still entertaining) roles, particularly his portrayal of Jim Balsille in "BlackBerry." The performance proved to many that Howerton's persona could be inverted to play anti-heros in more traditional dramas.
At first glance, Howerton's knack for playing spoiled brats fits well within the "White Lotus" mold, particularly in the vein of mama's boy Shane (Jake Lacy) from season 1. As a disgruntled hotel patron, perhaps on a vacation with his partner, he would harangue the staff with ease. It is his capacity for unbridled rage that sets Howerton ahead of the pack. When s**t starts to hit the fan, the actor's ability to exert unhinged force could work in the series' favor. If you thought the series already saw violent rampages, just wait until Howerton's character gets behind the barrel of a gun.
Toni Collette
Older actresses have played a variety of roles in "The White Lotus," from wealthy socialites (Jennifer Coolidge, Parker Posey) to celebrity sightings (Connie Britton, Michelle Monaghan). If we're going to continue collecting them like Infinity Stones, why not add Toni Collette into the mix? She's the kind of chameleonic character actor who would elevate a "White Lotus" ensemble from good to great, not to mention a megastar that would increase the media profile of any television show, let alone one on HBO.
Though one would be quick to place Collette in a stuck-up stock role similar to comedies like "Knives Out" and "Mickey 17," she is an extremely versatile actress who could slot in almost anywhere within a "White Lotus" ensemble. She could be a frustrated mother ("Hereditary"), a hotshot lawyer ("Juror No. 2"), or even a socially neurotic globetrotter (a throwback to her breakthrough role in "Muriel's Wedding"). You could even have her come in as a surprise supporting player halfway through the season, a la Molly Shannon in season 1 or Sam Rockwell in season 3. No matter where or when she appears, Collette always understands the assignment, especially big thematic swings like "White Lotus." Her and Mike White feel like an actress-auteur dream team waiting to happen.
Hiroyuki Sanada
Savvy fans of "The White Lotus" know that the Four Seasons has been the official stand-in for The White Lotus hotels. Every season is filmed at one of their locations and casts native actors and actresses in some capacity, suggesting that future seasons will follow suit. When looking at other Four Seasons locations, Japan stands out as a solid next step for the series, especially with the knowledge that the country was the runner-up locale for season 3. Its inescapable cultural footprint in the United States could make for solid satire within the world of "White Lotus," particularly given Mike White's glee at exposing sexual proclivities.
When looking at an international star to anchor our visit to Japan, look no further than recent Emmy winner Hiroyuki Sanada. The Tokyo-born actor has long been representative of the country across American media, from franchise blockbusters like "The Wolverine" and "John Wick: Chapter 4" to his accoladed work on television in "Shōgun." It's a no-brainer that he would appear in a "White Lotus" season should it take place in his home country, as his presence adds instant gravitas to any project, which is needed for a show that relies so heavily on intrigue and atmosphere. Plus, if you need to show off some samurai skills in the series, he's already played one countless times — in fact, that could make for its own satire!
Anthony Kerrigan
HBO fans already know Anthony Kerrigan as lovable Chechan mobster NoHo Hank in "Barry," one of the greatest works of art to ever grace our screens, so it's a natural progression for Kerrigan to star in another one of the network's staple shows. Since his breakout success, he has often been pigeonholed in villainous roles, like as Victor Zsasz on "Gotham," but those who saw "Death of a Unicorn" can see that Kerrigan can be just as funny as the straight man stuck in a looney bin. We're even about to see him portray Metamorpho in James Gunn's upcoming "Superman" reboot, which will usher in a chance for Kerrigan to truly spread his previously-typecasted wings.
With this in mind, Kerrigan would make the perfect hotel manager on any given season. Kerrigan's proven abilities to play a heartfelt people-pleaser would translate well to the role, while his sharp comic timing and hilarious reaction faces would bounce off of more chaotic characters without a hitch. Seeing him try to maintain control on a luxury scale would make for his juiciest comedic role yet. Plus, if an Australian Murray Bartlett could run the Hawaiian resort and a German Christian Friedel could run a Thai resort, an American Kerrigan could blend in just about anywhere, making him a natural fit for any season going forward.
Natasha Lyonne
From "Orange is the New Black" to "Russian Doll" to "Poker Face," Natasha Lyonne has cemented herself as one of the funniest stars on television. Her sly, no-nonsense chutzpah paired with her observant wit and gruff vulnerability have made her a singular screen talent, one that is almost too perfect a fit for Mike White's sharp satire. She thrives in roles that read other characters for filth, so she would be a great mouthpiece for White's writing. We can already see her as a disgruntled resort patron using her incisive sass to knock other characters down a peg. Hell, maybe she's a bartender at the resort who gives the characters blunt advice. That's something we've never seen from the series before!
Then again, she's also great as the driving force behind solving mysteries, so maybe Lyonne plays a cop investigating "White Lotus" hotels after their recent string of murders. Fans have been quick to point out that the chain's reputation would have likely taken a hit by now, so perhaps Lyonne could introduce a recurring police presence as part of the show's ensemble. Perhaps it's a cliche place to put her, but there's no shame in having actors play to their strengths.
Bassem Youssef
Mike White has stated that he is ready to move "The White Lotus" to a less-coastal location for future seasons, and in looking at environments and locations the series hasn't explored, Cairo sticks out as a solid change of pace. Bridging Africa and the Middle East, Egypt is a geographically diverse country, and amidst the deserts and pyramids, there is a Four Seasons hotel right along the Nile River. It's the best of both worlds. Plus, given the ever-contentious state of politics between America and the Middle East, Mike White would have plenty of class and cultural disparity to potentially satirize.
If we're doing satire in Egypt, there are few people that fit the bill more than Bassem Youssef. Americans may not recognize his name, but Egyptians know him as the host of "Al-Bernameg" ("The Show" in English), a "Daily Show"-inspired satire that took direct aim at Egyptian political leaders and, as a result, was pressured to leave Egypt to America for political protection. He remains one of comedy's most outspoken political voices, but he's also an incredibly clever stand-up comic who has done occasional guest work on shows like "Mo" and "Ramy." His local celebrity status and involvement in his region's state of affairs make him a natural fit for "The White Lotus," but it's also a chance for Youssef to bite off a genuine dramatic part, something at which many unassuming comedians secretly excel.
J.K. Simmons
Full disclosure, we want to see J.K. Simmons in just about every show on television. Ever since his morally crushing, Oscar-winning performance in "Whiplash," and even before that as J. Jonah Jameson in the Sam Raimi "Spider-Man" films (and all over Marvel projects really), Simmons has remained an infectious presence that utterly absorbs every inch of the frame and every modicum of our attention. So, yeah, it would be cool to see him in "The White Lotus" too. He's another once-in-a-generation star that would have us anticipating a new season with bated breath.
More specifically, Simmons would fit in well with the troubled father archetype that has seemed to follow the series through each season. First, it was Steve Zahn, followed by Michael Imperioli and Jason Isaacs. As the show goes on, the fathers seem more and more lost in space, and if there's one thing we know Simmons could do well, it's portray a beleaguered, weary father who just can't connect with his kid. We know Simmons can get angry, and we'd like to see some of that in the show too, but some of his best work comes from his quieter roles: "Juno," "Up in the Air," and "The Legend of Korra." The man contains multitudes, one of them being tired vulnerability, and we think J.K. could work that magic with Mike White and make a solid season of television doing it.
Aaron Pierre
Few actors' eyes were made for the camera more than Aaron Pierre. I mean, seriously, look at those hazel jewels! The man would make the Mike White close-up look like a renaissance painting. That alone would be enough to recommend the up-and-coming star for a role in "The White Lotus," but Pierre's short yet remarkable career thus far is also plenty of proof that he can play with the big boys. In 2024 alone, Pierre led the excellent Netflix original action thriller "Rebel Ridge," which was one of the few Netflix productions with genuinely positive word of mouth, while also playing the titular lion monarch in "Mufasa: The Lion King," which became a slow-burn box office hit. He even played Malcolm X under all of our noses in the fourth season of "Genius." If he wasn't about to explode into superstardom playing a Green Lantern, the man has proven he is ready for primetime.
It's hard to say what role Pierre would play, if only because there are plenty to choose from. He could be a sexual plaything, like Jack (Leo Woodall), or a partner whose relationship has buried secrets, like Cameron (Theo James). He could even be a member of the hotel staff simply working for a hustle, like Valentin (Arnas Fedaravičius). No matter where you put him, just make sure he's staring directly down the lens.
Milena Smit
Some of the most fascinating characters on "The White Lotus" come from relatively unknown actors. Season 1 helped launch the careers of Fred Hechinger and Lukas Gage. The Italians in season 2 were fan-favorites, particularly Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò). In season 3, Aimee Lou Wood stole the spotlight as Chelsea. Every season needs a few smaller names with proven talent waiting to be discovered and, should the series ever decide to film at the Four Seasons hotel in Madrid, we know one name that ought to be thrown into the mix.
Milena Smit is one of the most promising young actresses to come out of Spanish cinema so far this decade. She earned two Goya Award nominations (the Spanish equivalent of the Oscars) within just three years of her on-screen career, one of which was under the direction of legendary director Pedro Almodóvar in the Oscar-nominated film "Parallel Mothers." Her performance in that film alone earns her a spot within this ensemble, as Smit navigates her character's complex journey with grace and assurance, not to mention a fascinating mix of innocence and sensuality. Perhaps as a subject of intrigue for an American visitor, or even as a hotel patron, Smit would play well into Mike White's game of sex and secrets.
Steve Buscemi
This one feels like another natural pick. I mean, it's Steve Buscemi. He's one of the most beloved character actors of all-time, a genuine oddball who can go between sneering to suave without audiences ever losing a sense that his gears are still turning. His performances in classics like "Reservoir Dogs" and "Fargo" put his chaotic kookiness on the map, but even later in life, Buscemi still deals heavily in farce. "Death of Stalin" and "Psycho Therapy" feature more restrained characters but it's all still in service of absurdity. That said, it has been a minute since Buscemi was a regular on prestige television, last seen in HBO's "Boardwalk Empire" and soon to be seen in the second season of "Wednesday." So let's keep the television comeback rolling with a role in "The White Lotus," where his deadpan skill set will be put to good use.
Buscemi's character is definitely the one we would expect to cause trouble, yet we're not sure how, exactly. Maybe he's like Greg (Jon Gries) and just has an elusive air of blood on his hands, or maybe he's a schizophrenic hotel guest who becomes obsessed with one of the staff. Maybe he's like Sam Rockwell, a man looking for salvation after wasting his life away on sex and drugs. No matter the character, Buscemi would have us buzzing over him and how he fits into Mike White's larger puzzle box.
Omar Sy
We're not sure how many seasons are left for "The White Lotus," but we would be surprised if France doesn't wind up being one of the show's destinations before the end. Not only is it an iconic vacation destination for just about everybody in America, but the long-held culture war between the American and the French is simply too ripe for comedy to ignore. There's also something there about the tourism industry? We'll let Mike White figure it out.
Plenty of French stars have crossed the pond into Hollywood, but we think Omar Sy would be the most interesting choice for French talent. Despite being a César Award-winning actor (the French equivalent for the Oscars) and a familiar face in global Hollywood blockbusters, Sy has never had a major role in an American television series. The closest is his current claim to fame as Assane Diop on the French Netflix series "Lupin," which has made him a global star.
Well, since the man's career began in comedy, let's bring Sy back to his roots and throw him into White's satirical sandbox. Maybe he's a French star on holiday with his family, or a wealthy businessman securing a deal. Maybe he attempts to track down a conspiracy, maybe he's just a guy trying to evade casual racism. The possibilities are endless, as is Sy's talent for servicing the material he's given.