Shogun Season 2: Everything We Know So Far
Let there be no doubt: "Shōgun" was the television event of 2024. Most streaming aggregators ranked it as the most viewed series across all platforms for the year, while critics showered the adaptation of James Clavell's epic novel with praise ("Shōgun" season 1 holds a 100% Fresh rating with Rotten Tomatoes' Top Critics). The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences were equally enamored of the series, bestowing it with an unprecedented 18 Primetime Emmy Awards, the most ever dished out to a single show for one season. It took home nearly all of the top creative awards for a drama series as well, losing only Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series because it was nominated twice in both categories.
After enchanting critics and mainstream viewers alike, it should come as no surprise that "Shōgun" season 2 will easily be the most anticipated television event whenever it premieres. For a solid year, fans have been desperate for the show to go back into production, all the while wondering who will be returning and who will be joining the cast. Perhaps the most intriguing question surrounding "Shōgun" season 2 is what in the heck it'll be about, given that season 1 covered Clavell's entire book and the author never wrote a proper sequel to the novel that was set in the time of its characters.
It's very early days in the mounting of "Shōgun" season 2, but FX has now issued a press release that gives fans a vague sense of what to expect when the acclaimed series finally returns. Here's everything we know thus far.
What happened at the end of Shogun season 1?
"Shōgun" season 1 split its focus between Hiroyuki Sanada's Lord Yoshii Toranaga and Cosmo Jarvis' Pilot Major John Blackthorne. Set mostly in 1600 at the dawn of the Edo period, this second adaptation of Clavell's novel approaches its subject with far greater nuance and sensitivity than the very good 1980 miniseries could muster. Audiences were captivated by the political intrigue of the power struggle that exploded in the wake of the passing of Toyotomi Hideyoshi, the Taikō who unified Japan in the 16th century. To head off worries over the potential for widespread conflict created by a sudden power vacuum, the Taikō divvied up the rule between five elders. One of these elders is Toranaga, a master tactician who lucks into a worldly advisor in Blackthorne.
Toranaga may be a brilliant strategist, but with the other elders plotting against him, he needs Blackthorne's assistance, as well as aid from Lady Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai). Blackthorne's importance to Toranaga places him in harm's way throughout season 1, but, sadly, it is Mariko who winds up sacrificing her life in an act of defiance against Toranaga's nemesis Ishido Kazunari (Takehiro Hira). The season ends with the assault on the Ishido-controlled Osaka Castle, which is the prelude to the historically pivotal Battle of Sekigahara. Blackthorne had sought to leave Japan on his ship the Erasmus, but Toranaga surreptitiously had it destroyed to keep the English pilot in country. Given that the other members of the ruling council have voted to declare war on Toranaga, it's clear he's going to need all the strategic help he can get.
What will happen in Shogun season 2?
According to the FX press release, "Part two of Shōgun is set 10 years after the events of the first season and continues the historically-inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined." This is actually a pretty big reveal, as it seems to suggest that the series will not pick up right with the massive Battle of Sekigahara and defeat of Lord Ishido. This will bum out more than a few fans who were hoping season 2 would be a great big war saga, but the expense of mounting such a huge conflict might've proved just too daunting.
It also might've led to stagnant character development, which could be why the show's creative team has decided to jump ahead to 1610. That date is important, as it places the narrative four years shy of the Siege of Osaka, which brought about the defeat of the Toyotomi clan and the establishment of the Tokugawa shogunate. Since Toranaga is based on leader Tokugawa Ieyasu, it stands to reason that season 2 of "Shōgun" will serve as a build-up to that battle. So, maybe fans will get their big, bloody war in season 3, if the writers opt to keep the story rolling.
Who's in the cast of Shogun season 2?
Not that there was any doubt, but FX has confirmed that Hiroyuki Sanada and Cosmo Jarvis will return for season 2. As for who else might be joining them, you have to look at the lifespans and family trees of the surviving characters' corresponding historical figures to hazard a guess here. Of course, we can safely rule out Tadanobu Asano as Toranaga's associate Kashigi Yabushige; while the person he's based on didn't check out until 1616, Yabushige died by seppuku in the season 1 finale. Tommy Bastow, on the other hand, is a good bet to return, given that Father Martin Alvito's real-life counterpart remained in Japan until 1614. Finally, based again on the historical record, Fumi Nikaido seems like a cinch for season 2 as Ochiba-no-kata.
Who won't return? Unless it's a flashback, we've probably seen the last of Takehiro Hira as Ishido, seeing as he was beheaded after the Battle of Sekigahara (though maybe we'll get to see his severed noggin on display).
Who is writing Shogun season 2?
We already knew that the creators of this new "Shōgun" adaptation, Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, were coming back for season 2, and they'll be joined once again by executive producers Michaela Clavell, Michael De Luca, and Edward L. McDonnell. FX has also announced that Hiroyuki Sanada has been promoted to an executive producer role, while Cosmo Jarvis will serve as a co-executive producer. What's the difference between those two titles? I will refer you to my /Film article on the role of producers in movies and television!
Earlier this year, Marks also dropped this nugget about season 2:
"We're coming out of the writers room now. We're also done with the 10 episodes and we have our finale now. That's allowing us to start figuring out how we're going to shoot this. But we're very excited about the plan. I think the thing to take away, more than anything, is how, I hope people are going to be surprised with some of the big ideas as soon as the first episode of part two. So, we'll start there and see where it takes us for future stories. But we're really excited about it, especially for [Hiroyuki Sanada]."
As long as they're excited, there's no reason the fans shouldn't be either.
When will Shogun season 2 be released?
Here's the bad news for fans who were hoping for the show to return in 2025: Season 2 of "Shōgun" will not begin production in Vancouver until January 2026. Since we don't know exactly how big and ambitious this season is going to be, it's hard to say for sure if the show's creatives will have this new batch of episodes ready before the end of 2026. For now, take comfort in knowing that Marks, Kondo, and the rest of the series' creative team aren't rushing into anything. We want them to have all the space they need to make sure season 2 lives up to the brilliance of season 1.