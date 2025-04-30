Shogun Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Let there be no doubt: "Shōgun" was the television event of 2024. Most streaming aggregators ranked it as the most viewed series across all platforms for the year, while critics showered the adaptation of James Clavell's epic novel with praise ("Shōgun" season 1 holds a 100% Fresh rating with Rotten Tomatoes' Top Critics). The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences were equally enamored of the series, bestowing it with an unprecedented 18 Primetime Emmy Awards, the most ever dished out to a single show for one season. It took home nearly all of the top creative awards for a drama series as well, losing only Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series because it was nominated twice in both categories.

After enchanting critics and mainstream viewers alike, it should come as no surprise that "Shōgun" season 2 will easily be the most anticipated television event whenever it premieres. For a solid year, fans have been desperate for the show to go back into production, all the while wondering who will be returning and who will be joining the cast. Perhaps the most intriguing question surrounding "Shōgun" season 2 is what in the heck it'll be about, given that season 1 covered Clavell's entire book and the author never wrote a proper sequel to the novel that was set in the time of its characters.

It's very early days in the mounting of "Shōgun" season 2, but FX has now issued a press release that gives fans a vague sense of what to expect when the acclaimed series finally returns. Here's everything we know thus far.

